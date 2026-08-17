Suryoday Bank FD rates: 8.25% for regular investor, 8.5% for senior citizen

Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SSFB) has revised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates with effect from August 15, 2026, offering investors higher returns across select tenures on deposits below ₹3 crore.

For regular customers, the bank is offering interest rates of up to 8.25% a year, while senior citizens can earn as much as 8.50% a year under the revised rate structure.

The rate revision could make Suryoday Small Finance Bank's FDs worth considering for investors looking for predictable returns, particularly those who prioritise fixed-income investments over market-linked products.

What has changed for FD investors?

Under the revised rates, the maximum rate for regular depositors is 8.25% per annum.

For senior citizens, the maximum rate rises to 8.50% per annum.

The bank said the revised rates apply to deposits below ₹3 crore.

For a five-year FD, the bank has highlighted an annualised yield of 8.51% for regular customers and 8.77% for senior citizens.

The distinction between the interest rate and annualised yield is important. The interest rate is the stated rate offered on the deposit, while the annualised yield reflects the effect of interest being compounded over the tenure.

Key highlights of the revised FD rates include:

8.50% p.a. (8.77% annualised yield) on 5-year Fixed Deposits for senior citizens

8.25% p.a. (8.51% annualised yield) on 5-year Fixed Deposits for regular customers

8.25% p.a. (8.51% annualised yield) on 30-month Fixed Deposits for senior citizens

8.10% p.a. (8.35% annualised yield) on 30-month Fixed Deposits for regular customers

7.95% p.a. (8.19% annualised yield) on 18-month Fixed Deposits for senior citizens

7.80% p.a. (8.03% annualised yield) on 18-month Fixed Deposits for regular customers

FD tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years, providing customers with flexibility across short-, medium- and long-term investment horizons

Have ₹10 lakh to park? Suryoday Bank FD offers up to 8.25% — but check the tenure

Where can you earn the most?

The highest rate for regular customers is 8.25% for a five-year FD, while senior citizens can earn 8.50% for the same tenure.

The corresponding annualised yield is 8.51% for regular depositors and 8.77% for senior citizens.

Want the highest rate? You have to stay invested for five years

The bank's highest rate isn't available at the longest possible tenure. It is available specifically on the five-year deposit.

A regular customer booking a five-year FD gets 8.25%, while a senior citizen gets 8.50%.

However, if you extend the deposit beyond five years, the rate falls to 7.25% for regular customers and 7.40% for senior citizens.

So someone who assumes that a longer FD automatically means a higher interest rate could end up with a lower return.

What about a shorter tenure?

Investors who don't want to lock their money away for five years can look at the 30-month option.

Suryoday is offering:

8.10% for regular customers

8.25% for senior citizens

That makes the 30-month deposit particularly interesting for investors who want a relatively high rate without committing money for five years.

The 18-month FD, meanwhile, offers 7.80% for regular customers and 7.95% for senior citizens.

How much can ₹10 lakh earn?

Suppose a regular investor puts ₹10 lakh into the five-year FD at 8.25%.

The headline interest rate is 8.25%, while the bank's rate card shows an annualised yield of 8.51% for the five-year deposit.

For a senior citizen, the corresponding interest rate is 8.50%, with an annualised yield of 8.77%.

The actual maturity amount will depend on the type of FD chosen and the applicable interest payout/compounding structure.

This is why investors should look at the maturity value and annualised yield, rather than simply multiplying the deposit by the headline rate.

Senior citizens get an additional 25 basis points

The difference between the regular and senior-citizen rates is generally 0.25 percentage point at the higher-rate tenures.

For example:

Five-year FD: 8.25% regular vs 8.50% senior citizen

30-month FD: 8.10% regular vs 8.25% senior citizen

18-month FD: 7.80% regular vs 7.95% senior citizen

For someone investing a substantial retirement corpus, that additional rate can add to the interest income over the tenure.

However, senior citizens should also factor in taxation of FD interest when comparing returns.

Don't lock in five years just because the rate is higher

The five-year rate may look attractive, but investors should first ask a simple question:

Will I need this money before five years?

If the answer is yes, locking up a large amount simply to earn 8.25% may not be appropriate.

For example, imagine a 55-year-old investor has ₹10 lakh that may be required for a child's education in three years.

Putting the entire amount into a five-year FD may create a liquidity mismatch.

A better approach could be to create an FD ladder, splitting the money across different maturities.

For instance, instead of putting the entire ₹10 lakh into one five-year deposit, an investor could divide the corpus across shorter and longer tenures depending on when the money is expected to be needed.

What about NRE and NRO deposits?

The rate card also lists rates for NRE and NRO deposits.

For several tenures, the rates shown are aligned with the domestic deposit rates. For example, the five-year rate listed for NRE and NRO deposits is 8.25%, with an annualised yield of 8.51%.

NRIs should, however, consider the tax and repatriation implications applicable to NRE and NRO deposits before investing.

There is another important detail about premature withdrawal

The bank's rate card contains specific concessions on premature withdrawal.

For five-year cumulative and quarterly-payout FDs, premature withdrawal will not attract a penalty, according to the bank's terms.

Similarly, one-year cumulative-payout FDs can be withdrawn prematurely without a penalty.

This could make those specific deposits more flexible than a standard FD where premature withdrawal usually comes with a reduction in the applicable interest rate or a penalty.

What should investors check before booking?

An 8.25% FD may look attractive, but investors should compare the effective return, not just the headline rate.

Before putting money into the deposit, check:

Tenure: Do you really want to lock the money away for five years?

Maturity value: How much will you actually receive at maturity?

Payout option: Do you want interest paid periodically or accumulated?

Tax: FD interest is taxable according to the applicable income-tax rules.

Premature withdrawal: Check the conditions applicable to your specific deposit.

Deposit insurance: DICGC deposit insurance is subject to the applicable ₹5 lakh limit per depositor per bank, including principal and interest.