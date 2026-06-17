Sweden passes 'good behaviour' law to review immigrants' conduct: Details

Sweden has approved a new immigration law that gives authorities wider powers to cancel residence permits of foreigners for misconduct, even if the behaviour does not amount to a criminal offence. The move marks a significant tightening of the country’s immigration framework and could impact how residence applications and permits are assessed.

The law, passed by Parliament on June 15, allows the Swedish Migration Agency to consider a person’s overall conduct while deciding whether to grant or withdraw residence rights, according to Reuters.

The new rules are part of Sweden’s broader shift towards stricter immigration controls ahead of the country’s September 2026 parliamentary elections.

What does the “good behaviour” rule mean?

Under the new framework, authorities can take action against immigrants for certain types of misconduct, including:

Unpaid debts

Undeclared employment

Tax-related violations

Fraud involving public benefits

Failure to follow official decisions

Associations with extremist organisations

The law expands the existing “good conduct assessment” principle, known in Sweden as “hederligt levnadssätt”, which will now play a larger role in immigration decisions.

The rules will apply not only to new applications but also to some existing residence permits, giving the authorities the ability to reassess the conduct of people who already hold permission to stay in Sweden.

The changes are expected to come into effect from July 13, 2026.

What it means for migrants living in Sweden

Sweden is home to a sizable migrant community, particularly professionals working in sectors such as information technology, engineering, research, healthcare and business services.

Migrants who maintain regular employment, pay taxes, clear financial obligations and comply with Swedish laws, the new rules are unlikely to create immediate concerns.

However, immigration experts say the wider interpretation of “good conduct” could increase scrutiny during residence renewals and applications for long-term status.

The key impact could be on individuals with unresolved financial issues, repeated administrative violations or disputes with government authorities.

For immigrants planning to move to Sweden, maintaining proper documentation and financial records could become increasingly important.

Why Sweden introduced the changes

The Swedish government has argued that stronger immigration controls are needed to improve integration and ensure that people receiving residence rights follow the country’s laws and social rules.

Supporters of the legislation say residence in Sweden should come with responsibilities and that authorities need more tools to act against individuals who misuse the system.

However, critics have raised concerns about the scope of the law. Opposition parties and rights groups argue that terms such as “misconduct” could be interpreted broadly and may create uncertainty for migrants if decisions are not applied consistently.

They have also questioned whether non-criminal behaviour should become a basis for losing the right to remain in the country.

Impact on Sweden’s immigration policy

The new law reflects a wider European trend where governments are introducing stricter rules around migration, residency and integration requirements.

Sweden remains an attractive destination for foreign workers and students because of its technology sector, research opportunities and quality of life. But the latest changes indicate that compliance with financial, legal and administrative obligations will become a more important factor in maintaining residence rights.

The Swedish Migration Agency has advised applicants and residents to stay updated on changes to migration regulations and ensure they meet all requirements under the revised system.