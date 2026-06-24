Swiggy delivery partners can now invest with Rs 100: Here's how it works

Swiggy delivery partners can now start investing in mutual funds with as little as Rs 100, as the food delivery platform has partnered Zerodha Fund House to bring investment options directly through its rider app.

The move aims to help gig workers build savings habits for emergencies and long-term financial goals.

The initiative allows delivery partners to invest a portion of their earnings in mutual fund schemes offered by Zerodha Fund House.

The investment journey is designed to be fully digital, with no lock-in period, allowing riders to invest according to their convenience and withdraw when required.

For many gig workers, whose earnings can fluctuate based on demand, incentives and working hours, building a regular savings habit can be challenging.

The partnership attempts to address this gap by making market-linked investment products accessible through a platform they already use for their work.

How will Swiggy delivery partners invest?

Under the programme, delivery partners can begin investing through the Swiggy Rider App. The process is intended to be simple and does not require separate investment journeys outside the ecosystem.

According to the company, riders can invest directly in Zerodha Fund House schemes and manage their investments through Zerodha’s WhatsApp channel. They can use these investments for different financial needs, including:

• Creating an emergency fund

• Saving towards a new two-wheeler

• Planning for children’s education expenses

• Building funds for family-related goals

The starting investment amount has been kept at Rs 100, lowering the entry barrier for workers who may not have previously invested in mutual funds.

Why financial tools matter for gig workers

Gig workers often receive income frequently but may not have structured savings mechanisms similar to salaried employees. Unlike traditional jobs where retirement benefits or employer-supported savings options may be available, many independent workers need to create their own financial safety nets.

Small and regular investments can help develop financial discipline, although mutual fund returns are market-linked and not guaranteed. Investors need to understand scheme-related risks before investing.

Speaking on the launch, Saurav Goyal, senior vice-president, driver and delivery organisation, Swiggy , said, “Our delivery partners are integral to the communities we serve, and we strive to positively influence their lives through initiatives that promote their safety, well-being, and long-term empowerment. With this partnership with Zerodha Fund House, we are making it easier for our delivery partners to invest their earnings and in turn, become financially independent as well as invest for their future. This is another step towards giving every partner access to financial tools that are designed for them.”

Technology-led push to expand investment access

The partnership reflects a broader trend where financial services are increasingly being integrated into digital platforms used by workers and consumers. Instead of requiring users to approach separate investment channels, companies are attempting to bring savings and investment products closer to everyday financial activity.

Vishal Jain, chief executive officer (CEO), Zerodha Fund House, said, “This is another example of how technology can make investing simple and accessible. For millions of gig workers, building long-term savings can be difficult when incomes are earned and spent in short cycles. A Swiggy delivery partner can now save a part of their weekly earnings into a mutual fund in a few taps and withdraw it whenever they need. And that first step, however small, is the beginning of a better financial life.”

What delivery partners should keep in mind

While the programme makes investing easier, mutual funds are not fixed-return products. Returns depend on market performance and investors should choose schemes based on their financial goals and risk appetite.

Before investing, delivery partners should consider:

• Whether they have sufficient emergency savings

• The purpose and time horizon of the investment

• The risks associated with market-linked products

• Whether the investment amount fits their regular cash flow

The initiative is part of Swiggy’s broader efforts towards partner support, with the company stating that it works with over 610,000 delivery partners across India.

For gig workers, even small investments can become a starting point towards building financial resilience, provided the habit is maintained consistently and investments are made with an understanding of risks involved.