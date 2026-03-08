Tackling West Asia conflict's impact on investments, household budget

Crude prices may remain high

Geopolitical conflicts are typically inflationary. “If the conflict persists, oil prices could rise above $100 per barrel and remain elevated,” says Alekh Yadav, head of investment products, Sanctum Wealth.

Higher global crude prices, however, do not translate immediately into higher petrol and diesel prices. “Oil companies sometimes absorb part of the increase for a period,” says Feroze Azeez, joint chief executive officer (CEO), Anand Rathi Wealth.

Yadav adds that the government could lower excise duties to prevent the full impact from being passed on to consumers. If crude prices remain elevated for a prolonged period, however, absorbing costs becomes difficult.

Persistently high crude prices could widen the current account deficit and put pressure on the rupee. “A weaker rupee could push up imported inflation through higher fuel and commodity prices,” says Arihant Bardia, chief investment officer (CIO) and founder, Valtrust.

Inflationary pressures may rise

Geopolitical conflicts in energy-producing regions have historically triggered inflationary spirals. “Spiking crude oil and natural gas prices create broad-based cost-push inflation because energy is embedded across supply chains,” says Nikhil Aggarwal, founder and group CEO, Grip Invest. “Higher crude prices tend to feed into inflation through fuel, transportation, and logistics costs, while also putting pressure on the currency. These factors may gradually raise the cost of living,” says Sahil Kapoor, head of wealth products, 360 ONE Wealth.

Cut discretionary spending, travel

Households should moderate large discretionary expenses for the time being. “They should prioritise essential spending,” says Azeez. They should maintain an emergency fund covering 6-12 months of expenses. “Households should also review discretionary travel,” says Azeez.

Risk of higher EMIs

If inflationary pressures rise, the central bank could hike interest rates. Equated monthly instalments (EMIs) of retail loans, whose rates are linked to benchmark rates, would rise. “Avoid taking on additional leverage until the macro environment stabilises,” says Kapoor.

EMIs should not exceed 30-40 per cent of take-home salary. Households should maintain room in their monthly budget to absorb a possible rise in EMIs. Azeez says partial prepayments can help reduce the impact of higher rates.

Equity MFs: Avoid knee-jerk reactions

Experts say geopolitical shocks usually create only short-lived volatility. “Past wars or oil crises caused only temporary selloffs. Markets rebounded once earnings recovered,” says Jiral Mehta, senior manager - research, FundsIndia. Mehta says that over five to 10 years and beyond, gross domestic product growth and corporate earnings drive returns.

Avoid panic selling if the markets correct. “Indian markets routinely see 10-20 per cent dips, yet they close higher in about 75 per cent of those years,” says Mehta.

Rebalance if the current asset allocation has deviated from the original level. Investors should keep systematic investment plans (SIPs) running to accumulate more units at lower prices.

Staying invested allows compounding to continue. “Indian equities have doubled in about six to seven years around 73 per cent of the times and tripled in about 10-11 years around 80 per cent of the times, highlighting the power of multi-year compounding,” says Mehta.

Investors should avoid placing large bets on volatile segments, such as small-cap stocks and niche themes. They should also consolidate funds with exposure to the same stocks or sectors.

Debt mutual funds: Reduce duration

According to Dhawal Dalal, president and CIO - fixed income, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, investors should reduce the duration of their fixed-income portfolios if they expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise policy rates (though he expects the crisis to be resolved soon).

“Short-duration, ultra-short duration, money market and floating-rate funds tend to remain relatively insulated when rates are rising or are range-bound at elevated levels. As rates rise, these funds reprice quickly and can deliver better yields over 12-18 months,” says Aggarwal.

Dalal says bond funds with an average maturity of two to three years make sense because of their relatively attractive credit spreads.

Hedge with precious metals

Gold and silver typically act as safe-haven assets during geopolitical conflicts. However, avoid excessive exposure. “Rising inflation concerns, mixed economic data and lower rate-cut expectations can weigh on gold prices,” says Manav Modi,

commodities analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

According to Harsh Vira, chief financial planner and founder, FinPro Wealth, investors should maintain a strategic allocation of around 10-15 per cent in precious metals for portfolio stability. Modi says the allocation to gold and silver should be 70-75 per cent and 30-35 per cent, respectively.

Manage the rupee impact

A falling rupee is not entirely negative from an investment perspective. “It typically benefits export-oriented sectors and enhances the value of global investments when converted back into rupees,” says Bardia. Vira suggests investors take some exposure to global assets and export-oriented sectors.