Tata AIA leases 99,000 sq ft office in Thane, rent outgo may cross ₹100 cr

Tata AIA leases nearly 99,000 sq ft office in Thane for 10 years; rent outgo may cross ₹100 crore

Tata AIA Life Insurance has leased nearly 99,000 sq ft of office space at Hiranandani Estate in Thane for almost a decade, underlining continued demand from large corporate occupiers for sizeable workplaces in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Tata AIA Life Insurance Company has taken 98,671 sq ft of office space at Centaurus, Hiranandani Estate, Thane, on a lease tenure of nine years and 11 months, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The transaction, registered on July 31, 2026, involves Roma Builders, an entity of the House of Hiranandani managed by Surendra Hiranandani. The premises are located on the 15th floor of Centaurus on Ghodbunder Road and include 100 car parking spaces.

Tata AIA to pay ₹67.1 lakh monthly rent

Under the registered agreement, Tata AIA's initial monthly rent has been fixed at ₹67.1 lakh, translating to approximately ₹68 per sq ft per month on the chargeable area.

However, the company will not start paying rent immediately.

The lease commenced on March 1, 2026, but Tata AIA has been given an eight-month fit-out period, running until October 31, 2026. Rental payments will begin from November 1, 2026.

The agreement also provides for a 5% annual escalation in rent.

Based on the registered starting rent and the stated escalation structure, the total base rent over the 119-month lease period works out to approximately ₹100.23 crore, assuming the escalation applies annually throughout the lease.

₹6.71 crore security deposit, plus CAM

The financial commitment extends beyond the headline rent.

Tata AIA has provided a security deposit of ₹6.71 crore, equivalent to around 10 months of the initial monthly rent.

The company will also pay common area maintenance (CAM) charges of ₹10 per sq ft per month. On the 98,671 sq ft chargeable area, this translates into an initial monthly CAM outgo of approximately ₹9.87 lakh.

This means the effective monthly occupancy cost at the start of the rental period will include the ₹67.1 lakh base rent along with the applicable CAM charges, before factoring in future rent escalations.

The Tata AIA transaction highlights the growing importance of Thane as an office market within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Large mixed-use developments such as Hiranandani Estate offer companies access to sizeable commercial premises while providing supporting infrastructure and connectivity. Ghodbunder Road, in particular, has emerged as an important residential and commercial corridor in Thane West.

For large companies requiring substantial office footprints, such locations can offer an alternative to Mumbai's traditional commercial districts.

The Tata AIA lease also demonstrates the scale of commitments involved when large occupiers take up corporate office space. Beyond the headline rental value, such agreements typically involve fit-out periods, escalation clauses, maintenance charges, parking provisions and substantial security deposits.

Large commercial deals add to Thane's office momentum

The Tata AIA transaction comes amid other significant commercial real estate activity in Thane.

Avenue Supermarts, which operates the DMart retail chain, recently acquired a commercial property in Thane for ₹99.27 crore. Separately, AllerIndia Developers acquired leasehold rights to a 21,912 sq metre industrial site in Wagle Industrial Estate for ₹162 crore, according to CRE Matrix.

For Thane's office market, the addition of another nearly 1 lakh sq ft corporate occupier strengthens its position as companies look beyond Mumbai's established business districts for large workplaces.