Tax audit deadline extended to Oct 21: Who must file and what to check

The Income Tax Department has asked 12,000 tax professionals to speed up the filing of tax audit reports for the 2026-27 assessment year, as a significant number of reports remain pending despite an extension of the deadline to October 21, PTI reported, citing official sources.

The department has sent SMS messages and emails to select professionals who have filed fewer than 50 per cent of the tax audit reports, or Form 3CD, compared with the number they filed in the previous financial year, the sources told PTI.

The outreach comes as the department seeks to improve compliance within the revised timeline. The original deadline of September 30 was extended to October 21, giving taxpayers and professionals additional time to complete the process.

Why has the department contacted tax professionals?

According to PTI, the department found that a significant number of tax audit reports were still awaiting submission even after the deadline extension. It has therefore expanded its data-driven compliance initiative to include tax professionals, who play an important role in ensuring that businesses and other taxpayers meet their reporting obligations.

Around 12,000 professionals have been contacted under the department's SAKSHAM NUDGE campaign, official sources told PTI.

SAKSHAM NUDGE is a non-intrusive initiative that uses data to encourage taxpayers to report their income and other financial information correctly and within the prescribed timelines. The latest outreach extends this approach to professionals who assist taxpayers with compliance.

The initiative is intended to encourage timely filing rather than wait for non-compliance to become a more serious issue.

What is Form 3CD and who needs to file it?

Form 3CD is a statement containing details required for a tax audit under the Income-tax Act. It accompanies the tax audit report and covers information relevant to checking whether a taxpayer has complied with applicable tax provisions.

Tax audits generally apply to businesses and professionals whose turnover, gross receipts or other circumstances bring them within the audit requirements prescribed under the income-tax law.

For example, a business covered by the tax audit provisions may need to have its accounts audited and submit the prescribed audit report along with the relevant statement. A chartered accountant or other eligible tax professional typically assists with the preparation and filing of these documents.

The audit report is separate from the Income Tax return. Completing one does not automatically mean that the other filing requirement has been met.

Taxpayers covered by the audit provisions should therefore check with their tax professionals whether the applicable audit report has been filed and whether any further return-filing obligation remains.

How many audit reports have been filed so far?

More than 195,000 lakh tax audit reports had been filed for the assessment year 2026-27 as of the date of the PTI report, according to official sources cited by the news agency.

However, the department's decision to contact professionals with relatively low filing levels indicates that it is still seeking to clear the pending workload before the extended deadline.

The comparison used to identify professionals for the campaign was based on their current-year filing performance against the number of tax audit reports they filed in the previous financial year. Those who had filed less than half their earlier-year total were selected for the outreach, the sources told PTI.

The department has not, in the PTI report, provided a total number of audit reports still outstanding.

What should taxpayers do before October 21?

Taxpayers whose accounts are subject to audit should not assume that the deadline extension removes the need for immediate action. They should contact their chartered accountants or tax professionals to establish whether the audit process is complete and whether the report has been successfully submitted.

They should also check whether the information provided for the audit is complete and respond promptly to requests for supporting documents.

The extended deadline is October 21, according to the PTI report. Taxpayers should verify the applicable deadline and filing requirements for their specific category rather than assume that the same date applies to every tax-related obligation.

With the department stepping up its outreach, taxpayers and professionals who have yet to complete the process should prioritise pending work to avoid last-minute filing problems.