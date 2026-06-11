Harvesting: When investors use gains and losses to reduce tax outgo

When you invest, the return you see is not always what you keep. A part of it may go as tax, especially when you sell investments at a profit. Tax harvesting is a way to manage this. In simple terms, it means selling investments at the right time so that you either reduce your taxable gains or use available tax-free limits better. It doesn’t increase your returns directly but it helps you keep more of what you’ve already earned.

Start with the real-life situation and the decision that follows

This usually comes up towards the end of the financial year.

You check your portfolio and notice two things:

Some investments are in profit

Some are in loss

As long as you don’t sell, these are just “on paper”. The moment you sell, they become real in the eyes of the tax system. Now the question becomes: Should you sell something now to reduce your tax?

There are two common situations:

1. Using losses to reduce tax (loss harvesting)

Let’s say:

Profit from one investment: ₹2,00,000

Loss from another: ₹50,000

If you do nothing:

Tax is calculated on ₹2,00,000

If you sell both:

Loss is adjusted

Tax is calculated on ₹1,50,000

So your tax is reduced.

2. Using tax-free limits (gain harvesting)

For some investments like equity held for over a year, there is a limit up to which gains are tax-free (up to ₹1.25 lakh in a year currently).

If your gains are below this:

You can sell and re-buy

This “uses” the tax-free limit

Your purchase price resets higher

If you don’t do this, the benefit for that year is lost.

Break down the options, costs, trade-offs, and steps

The idea is simple, but a few details matter before you act.

Step 1: Check your current position

Look at:

Gains already booked during the year

Investments currently in profit or loss

This gives you the full picture.

Step 2: Understand how losses can be used

There are basic rules:

Short-term losses can be used against both short-term and long-term gains

Long-term losses can be used only against long-term gains

If losses are not used, they can usually be carried forward to future years (if you file your return on time).

Step 3: Always think about the trade-offs

Before selling anything, always pause and consider:

Costs: Brokerage, charges, and taxes may reduce the benefit

Holding period reset: If you sell or buy again, your holding period starts fresh

Market movement: Prices may fluctuate between selling and re-buying

Long-term goals: A good investment should not be disturbed just for a small tax saving

Step 4: Execute everything carefully

If the numbers make sense:

Sell the required investment

Reinvest if needed (to maintain your portfolio)

Also Read: Income-tax filing for young earners: documents, AIS and deadlines In India, there is no strict “wash sale” rule, so selling and buying again is allowed, but it still needs to be done thoughtfully.

Common mistakes

This is where most issues happen, not in the concept, but in how it is used.

Selling strong long-term investments only for short-term tax savings

Ignoring transaction costs

Forgetting that the holding period resets after selling

Waiting till the last moment and rushing decisions

What to review

Check your gains and losses at least once or twice a year.

Do a detailed review closer to the financial year-end.

See if the tax benefit is meaningful after costs.

A simple checklist before you act

Do I have gains and losses that can be adjusted?

Will the tax savings be meaningful after costs?

Am I making a good long-term investment?

Does this fit my overall investment plan?

If most answers make sense, tax harvesting can be useful. If not, it’s better to stay invested.

FAQs

What should a reader do first in this situation?

Start by checking your total gains and losses for the year. This helps you see whether any adjustment is possible and whether it’s worth acting on.

Which trade-off matters most here: Liquidity, cost, risk, or convenience?

Cost and long-term impact matter the most. Saving tax is useful, but not if it affects a strong investment or adds unnecessary expenses.

What mistakes are most common when people deal with this topic?

The biggest mistake is focusing only on tax savings and ignoring the investment itself. Selling quality investments or acting in a hurry can reduce overall returns.

How often should the decision or setup be reviewed?

A yearly review is usually enough for most people, with a closer look towards the end of the financial year.