With income fixed and expenses rising, salaried individuals often feel the burden of paying taxes. Planning for taxes through well-thought-out investments and taking advantage of available deductions and exemptions can benefit salaried employees. In this article, we explain how salaried individuals can plan taxes and increase their savings.

What is tax planning?

tax planning strategy for salaried employees. It involves using various methods to lower tax liability. It can be achieved by using specific deductions, exemptions and allowances provided under the Income Tax Act. This requires a person to think smartly about their investment plans. Besides, taxpayers are allowed to choose between the old and the new tax regimes. The two regimes differ in terms of deductions and other tax benefits. So, selecting the right tax regime should be part of thefor salaried employees.

Ways to plan taxes for salaried individuals

Know your salary components

Unlike other taxpayers, a salaried employee’s salary structure is unique because it is structured into different categories by the employer, in compliance with labour codes and other rules. There is basic pay, which is taxable, and there are allowances which come with tax benefits:

House Rent Allowance (HRA): The exemption can be claimed if the rent paid is less than 10 per cent of the basic salary plus dearness allowance.

The exemption can be claimed if the rent paid is less than 10 per cent of the basic salary plus dearness allowance. Uniform Allowance: Uniform expenses are tax-exempt under Section 10(14)

Uniform expenses are tax-exempt under Section 10(14) Transport Allowance: Tax benefits can be claimed on local transport expenses under Section 10(14)

Tax benefits can be claimed on local transport expenses under Section 10(14) Telephone and Internet Allowance: Reimbursement of these expenses by the employer is tax-exempt.

Employees have to submit the bills to claim these tax benefits. A salaried person should have clarity about their salary slip, and claiming these benefits will reduce their tax outgo.

Invest and save

Income Tax Act allows various deductions and exemptions on different investments. Salaried individuals can plan for their long-term financial stability by choosing the right investment option that comes with tax benefits. Theallows various deductions and exemptions on different investments.

Section 80C

Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS)

Public Provident Fund (PPF)

Employee Provident Fund (EPF)

Senior Citizen Saving Scheme

Tax-saving fixed deposit

National Saving Certificate (NSC)

Life insurance premium

Section 80CCD(2)

NPS employer's contribution

Section 80D

Medical expenses

Health insurance premiums

Section 80E

Education loan interest component

Home loan benefits

Salaried individuals who have got a home loan can avail of several tax benefits such as deductions on home loan principal repayment under Section 80C, deductions on home loan interest under Section 24 and additional deduction on home loan interest of Rs 50,000 under Section 80EE.

Investments like these are meant to safeguard finances in the long run while they also provide tax advantages.

Understanding tax regimes

Salaried individuals should have a clear idea about how the two tax regimes work for them. Based on their income and deductions claimed, the taxes computed under the two systems can completely differ. For example, the standard deduction offered under the new tax regime is Rs 75,000, while it is Rs 50,000 under the old regime. At the same time, the old regime offers various deductions and exemptions, unlike the new regime. If a salaried employee has minimal deductions to avail, going for the new regime may be ideal. A proper comparison should be done based on the individual’s income to arrive at the right decision.

A tax rebate is available under Section 87A if one’s income is within the 10 per cent tax slab. However, the amounts vary between the two tax regimes. For income up to Rs 12 lakh, the rebate available is Rs 60,000 under the new tax regime, whereas it is Rs 12,500 for income up to Rs 5 lakh under the old tax regime.

Save tax through parents

Senior citizens enjoy unique tax benefits and salaried individuals can plan their investments through their parents. For example, if an individual has earned interest from a savings account, it can be taxable. However, if the money is gifted to parents, it is not taxable.

Importance of planning early

Most people plan their investments as the year-end approaches. Investment decisions should not be made in a hurry. Otherwise, one may end up making wrong investment choices that may not save significant taxes. If a salaried person is earning additional income through freelancing or earns income from interest, rent, etc, they should pay advance tax to avoid interest charges. Prior planning and reviewing the available options, such as the salary structuring and tax-saving investments can help a salaried person reduce the total tax liability to a great extent.

FAQs

How much income is exempt from tax for salaried individuals?

Under the new tax regime, salaried individuals with annual salary up to Rs 12.75 lakh are not liable to pay taxes, with standard deduction of Rs 75,000 and rebate u/s 87A. Under the old regime, standard deduction is Rs 50,000 and rebate u/s 87A gives zero tax liability for income up to Rs 5 lakh.

What are some common tax saving options for salaried individuals?

Some tax-saving options for salaried individuals are Section 80C investments like ELSS, PPF, EPF, etc. and Secton 80D benefits on health insurance premium.

When should a salaried individual start planning to save tax?

Salaried individuals should consider to start planning for tax savings at the beginning of the financial year, which is April. The earlier the better, so they have ample time to understand their salary structure and income before choosing the right investment options.

Which tax regime is good for salaried individuals?

The right tax regime for salaried taxpayers will depend on their salary structure, income and savings goals. If a person has made tax-saving investments such as PPF, NPS or EPF and has a home loan, then the old regime is better as it provides various deductions. However, if they have fewer deductions to claim, the new tax regime is suitable.