Tax-saving investments? Hidden costs may quietly eat into your returns

Tax savings can look attractive on paper, but hidden costs can quietly reduce your actual returns if you do not factor them in from the start.

Hidden costs investors often miss

Many taxpayers focus on deductions under Section 80C or other tax-saving avenues, but overlook charges that eat into post-tax gains. “These costs may not be immediately visible, yet they materially impact the effectiveness of any tax-saving strategy over the long term,” said Suresh Surana, a chartered accountant.

Surana explains key costs to watch:

· Securities Transaction Tax (STT):

Applicable on equity shares and equity mutual funds, STT is charged on every buy and sell. It cannot be claimed as a deduction. With small trades, frequent transactions lead to a cumulative outflow, reducing overall returns.

· Stamp duty and transaction charges:

Levied on mutual fund purchases and stock trades, these charges increase the cost of investment. Over time, repeated transactions can significantly lower net gains.

· Exit load: Mutual funds, including equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS), often charge up to 1 per cent if redeemed early. This discourages premature withdrawals, but also reduces returns if investors exit before the optimal holding period.

· Expense ratio: This is the annual fee charged by mutual funds and is deducted directly from the net asset value (NAV). Even a 1–2 per cent difference can have a large impact over time due to compounding, lowering real returns.

Costs beyond market-linked products

Hidden charges are not limited to equities or mutual funds. Other financial products also carry costs that affect tax efficiency:

· Loan prepayment or foreclosure charges:

Some lenders charge fees for early repayment of home loans. This can offset tax benefits on interest, and early closure may reduce future deductions.

· Account maintenance charges (AMC):

Demat accounts and portfolio management services levy annual fees, which steadily reduce portfolio returns over time.

· Forex conversion and remittance charges:

International investments under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) involve currency conversion spreads and bank fees, which can dilute returns.

Why this matters for your strategy

The real measure of a tax-saving investment is not the deduction it offers, but the money you retain after all costs and taxes. High churn, frequent switching, or ignoring fee structures can undermine long-term wealth creation.

A more efficient approach is to:

· Focus on long-term holding to minimise transaction costs

· Compare expense ratios before choosing funds

· Avoid unnecessary switching or premature exits

· Evaluate total costs, not just tax benefits

In simple terms, tax planning should go beyond selecting eligible instruments. Understanding how each product works, its fee structure, and exit conditions is critical.

Keeping costs low can significantly improve effective returns over time.