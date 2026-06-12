Those liable to paying taxes in India, the knowledge of basic financial terms is must. The same is true of those planning to start investing. In this guide, we explain four key financial terms: TDS, advance tax, PAN and tax residency, as the starting point.

What is TDS?

Tax deducted at source (TDS) is a system where tax is deducted in advance at the time of making certain payments such as salary, interest, rent or professional fees. The person making the payment deducts a specified percentage as tax and deposits it with the government on behalf of the recipient. The recipient receives the balance amount and gets credit for the deducted tax while filing income tax returns. TDS ensures that tax is collected regularly and reduces the chances of tax evasion. It also spreads the tax burden over the year instead of a lump sum payment at year-end.

TDS ensures a steady flow of revenue to the government and promotes timely tax collection. It reduces the burden on taxpayers by collecting tax in small amounts throughout the year. TDS also improves compliance by minimising chances of tax evasion as tax is deducted before income reaches the recipient. It helps in accurate reporting of income since all deductions are recorded against a PAN.

What is advance tax?

Advance tax is the payment of income tax in installments during a financial year instead of paying it all at once at the end. It applies to individuals and businesses whose total tax liability exceeds a specified limit. Taxpayers estimate their annual income and pay tax in scheduled installments on due dates set by the Income Tax Department. Also known as the “pay-as-you-earn” system, advance tax covers income from sources such as business profits, capital gains, rent or interest, where tax is not fully covered by TDS.

Advance tax ensures timely collection of taxes and reduces the burden of a large payment at the end of the financial year. It helps taxpayers manage their finances better by spreading tax payments over multiple instalments. Paying advance tax on time also helps avoid interest penalties under tax laws. For the government, it provides a regular inflow of funds for public expenditure. It also promotes better tax discipline as taxpayers must estimate their income and plan their tax liabilities in advance.

What is PAN?

Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a unique 10-digit alphanumeric code issued by the Income Tax Department to identify taxpayers. It acts as a universal identification number for individuals and entities, linking all their financial and tax-related transactions in one place. The PAN remains unchanged throughout life. It is printed on a PAN card, which also serves as proof of identity and contains details such as name, date of birth and photograph. PAN helps the government maintain a central record of financial activities and ensures proper tracking of taxable transactions.

PAN is important because it is mandatory for most financial and tax-related activities in India. It is required for filing income tax returns, opening bank accounts, making large transactions and investing in financial instruments. PAN acts as a key tool for tracking financial activities and preventing tax evasion by linking all transactions to a single identity. It also serves as valid proof of identity and is essential for business registration and e-KYC processes. Without PAN, individuals and entities may face difficulties in carrying out major financial operations smoothly and legally.

What is tax residency?

Tax residency is the country where a person or entity is considered a resident for tax purposes. It is decided based on factors such as number of days spent in a country, place of residence or economic ties. A person may be classified as a resident or non-resident under tax laws. This status decides how their income is taxed, whether only domestic income or global income is taxable. In India, tax residency is determined mainly by the duration of stay during a financial year and previous years, as defined under the Income Tax Act

Tax residency determines the scope of taxation on an individual or entity. Residents are generally taxed on their global income while non-residents are taxed only on income earned within the country. It also helps avoid double taxation through agreements between countries. Knowing tax residency status ensures correct tax filing and compliance with laws. It is especially relevant for people working abroad or earning income from multiple countries. Proper determination of tax residency helps prevent legal issues, ensures fair taxation and allows taxpayers to claim benefits under tax treaties.

What is an Income tax return?

It is a form where you report income, taxes paid and claim refunds if applicable.

Is paying tax a must in India?

Tax payment is compulsory in India, but only for those whose income crosses specified limits.

Who must file ITR?

The following should file ITR: