Tech Mahindra inks 10-yr office lease in Hyderabad, rent tops Rs 36 cr/year

Tech Mahindra has leased nearly 4 lakh square feet of office space in Hyderabad's Kondapur, according to property registration documents reviewed by CRE Matrix, a data-driven real estate consultancy firm.

The company has taken the entire 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th floors across Blocks A and B of a commercial project owned by Aparna IT Hub LLP in Kondapur Village, Serilingampally Mandal, Ranga Reddy district.

The lease agreement, registered on June 11, 2026, covers approximately 3,97,497 sq ft of office space and has a tenure of 10 years.

According to the agreement, Tech Mahindra will pay a starting monthly rent of Rs 3.06 crore, translating into a rental rate of about Rs 77 per sq ft per month. At the contracted rate, the annual rental outgo works out to approximately Rs 36.7 crore before escalation clauses and common area maintenance charges.

The company has paid a security deposit of Rs 18.36 crore for the premises. The transaction also includes rights to 400 car parking slots.

The lease commenced on December 10, 2025, while rent payments are scheduled to begin from September 10, 2026, effectively providing the occupier with a nine-month rent-free fit-out period. In addition to base rent, Tech Mahindra will pay common area maintenance (CAM) charges of Rs 12 per sq ft per month.

Hyderabad remains a key GCC and IT leasing hub

Kondapur, located within Hyderabad's western office corridor, has emerged as one of the city's most active commercial markets due to its proximity to HITEC City, Gachibowli and the Financial District.

The transaction comes amid continued office demand from technology firms, global capability centres (GCCs), engineering services companies and multinational occupiers seeking large floor plates in Hyderabad.

According to data from property consultant CBRE, Hyderabad recorded office leasing of over 12 million sq ft in 2025, with technology firms and GCCs accounting for a significant share of demand.

Similar large office deals in Hyderabad

The Tech Mahindra transaction joins a series of large office leasing deals signed in Hyderabad over the past few years:

Uber leased over 9 lakh sq ft in Hyderabad in May 2026 through a 10-year agreement for its GCC operations, with an estimated rental commitment of about ₹839 crore. The transaction covered 10 floors in a commercial tower and ranks among the largest office deals in the city.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) leased more than 10 lakh sq ft in Hyderabad's Financial District in one of the city's largest commercial real estate transactions in 2025. The Grade-A property—jointly owned by Rajapushpa Asset Management LLP and Paradigm Corporation Pvt. Ltd.—has been leased for 15 years at an annual rent of Rs 52.44 crore, with a 12% escalation each year, according to a lease document accessed via Propstack.

Microsoft India (R&D) leased 2.64 lakh sq ft in Hyderabad's Financial District in August 2025 at a reported monthly rent of about ₹5.4 crore, making it one of the largest office lease transactions in the city during 2025.

Microsoft has been among the largest office occupiers in Hyderabad, expanding its footprint through multiple transactions in the Financial District and Gachibowli over the past few years.

At nearly 4 lakh sq ft, the Tech Mahindra lease ranks among the larger office transactions recorded in Hyderabad in 2026 so far. Tech Mahindra's 3.97 lakh sq ft lease ranks among Hyderabad's notable office transactions of 2026, though it trails Uber's 9 lakh sq ft GCC lease and TCS' 10.18 lakh sq ft Financial District deal signed over the past 18 months.