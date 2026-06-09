Life insurance is presented as something everyone should buy early. In reality, it depends on your situation. In contrast to health insurance, which protects you, life insurance is meant to protect the people who depend on your income.

If no one relies on your earnings and you don’t have major liabilities, you may not need a large cover immediately. But once your income supports parents, a spouse or a loan, life insurance becomes crucial.

term insurance. It offers a fixed payout (called the sum assured) to your nominee if something happens to you during the policy period. There are no returns if nothing happens, which is why the premium is usually much lower compared to other plans. The simplest version of this is. It offers a fixed payout (called the sum assured) to your nominee if something happens to you during the policy period. There are no returns if nothing happens, which is why the premium is usually much lower compared to other plans.

Risks covered

Term insurance has one clear purpose: Replacing your income for your family.

It works like this:

You pay a fixed premium

If you pass away during the policy term, your nominee receives the full cover amount

If you outlive the policy, there is no payout

This is often misunderstood. The absence of a maturity benefit is not a drawback; it is what makes the cover affordable.

What it does not do:

It does not build wealth

It does not act as a savings plan

It does not cover medical expenses

That’s where other products come in:

Health insurance: It covers hospital and treatment costs

It covers hospital and treatment costs Accident cover: It covers disability or accidental death

There are also policies that combine insurance with investment (often called endowment or money-back plans). They sound attractive because they promise a payout later, but in most cases:

The life cover is too low

The returns are modest after costs

So the protection part gets diluted.

Deciding the right cover amount

The next step is to figure out how much cover is actually enough. A commonly used starting point is:

10 to 15 times your annual income

Some people go higher (20x or more), especially if they have long-term responsibilities. But a more practical way to think about it is:

What does your family need to manage monthly expenses?

Are there any loans that need to be cleared?

Are there any future costs you were planning to handle (education, support for parents, etc)?

The goal is not just to pick a random number but to ensure your family can manage without your income.

When it may be okay to wait

You might decide to delay or keep a smaller cover if:

You have no financial dependents

You do not have major loans

Your savings can handle immediate responsibilities

That said, buying early has one advantage: Premiums are lower and remain fixed.

Choosing riders (add-ons)

Riders are optional features added to your base policy. Some that are often useful:

Waiver of premium: If you are not able to work due to disability, future premiums are waived, but the policy continues.

If you are not able to work due to disability, future premiums are waived, but the policy continues. Critical illness rider: It pays a lump sum amount if you are diagnosed with certain serious illnesses.

It pays a lump sum amount if you are diagnosed with certain serious illnesses. Accidental death benefit: Adds extra payout if death happens due to an accident.

Not all riders are necessary. It depends on what coverage you already have.

Cost and trade-offs

Pure term plans: Lower cost, higher cover

Lower cost, higher cover Insurance + investment plans: Higher cost, lower effective cover

If your goal is protection, keeping insurance and investment separate usually works better.

Misselling, overlap, claim mistakes

Life insurance is one of the most missold financial products, especially to first-time buyers.

Misselling patterns

Presenting insurance as an ‘investment with returns’

Focusing more on maturity value instead of actual protection

Recommending higher premiums without linking them to real needs

Overlap issues

Many young professionals rely only on employer-provided life cover.

This is usually limited (two or three times salary)

It ends when you leave the job

Having your own policy ensures continuity, regardless of job changes.

Claim-related mistakes

Claims can run into issues due to simple errors at the start.

Not disclosing smoking habits or medical history

Leaving forms incomplete or relying entirely on an agent

Not informing family members about the policy

Being accurate and transparent during purchase is critical.

One common misunderstanding

Some plans offer a “return of premium” feature, where you get your premiums back if you survive the term. While this sounds appealing, it usually comes at a much higher cost. In many cases, paying lower premiums and investing the difference separately works out better.

A simple check before buying

Does someone depend on my income?

Am I purchasing this for protection or for returns?

Will this cover actually support them if I am not around?

If the answer is unclear, it is usually better to pause and reassess.

FAQs

Who actually needs this cover, and when can it wait?

You need term insurance if someone depends on your income or if you have financial liabilities like loans. If you have no dependents and limited obligations, you may choose to wait or start with a smaller cover.

How much cover is enough for a household?

A common starting point is 10 to 15 times your annual income, adjusted for loans and future expenses. The idea is to ensure your family can maintain their lifestyle and meet financial commitments.

Which riders are useful and which are often sold unnecessarily?

Riders like waiver of premium and critical illness can be useful in certain situations. However, not all add-ons are necessary, especially if you already have separate health or accident coverage.

Why is mixing protection and investment often a poor fit?

These plans usually offer lower life cover and modest returns after costs. Keeping insurance and investment separate often gives better protection and more flexibility in managing your money.