Thailand holiday plans? What travel insurance could cost Indian tourists

Indians have truly been bitten by the overseas travel bug. Since the turn of the millennium, Indians have taken to foreign travel with a vengeance, as disposable incomes have grown and the desire to see the world is no longer constrained by finances. Add to that the social media economy, where travel vlogging is now a genuine profession rather than a fancy to show your friends where you are or have been and you have Indians popping up in all sorts of places. But keep in mind that foreign travel is not entirely risk-free. There could be illness or injury anywhere, and insurers are increasingly tapping into that market with policies specifically geared for emergencies while out of the country. Here's Policybazaar's list of premiums charged by insurance firms for travel to Thailand, which has become one of the most popular destinations for Indian tourists.