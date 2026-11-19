Mehak Sagar, co-founder of WedMeGood, an online wedding planning platform and marketplace, sees this as a diversification rather than a migration. “Emerging wedding destinations are becoming a serious consideration for couples who would traditionally have shortlisted Jaipur, Udaipur or Goa,” she says. The old favourites retain formidable advantages: connectivity, established infrastructure, experienced vendors, and a wide choice of hotels across price points. “These destinations are not necessarily replacing Jaipur or Goa for large weddings. They are expanding the options available to couples, particularly those planning intimate and mid-sized celebrations,” Sagar adds.

The new wedding map

According to Sagar, some of the lesser-known destinations seeing strong growth in wedding enquiries and bookings over the past two years include Rishikesh and Tehri, with their mountain views, riverside properties and wellness-led celebrations; Orchha, for heritage architecture and palace-style weddings without Rajasthan’s level of competition; Ranthambore; and Coorg, with its plantation estates, greenery and luxury retreats. And a hotel ecosystem is beginning to emerge around them. In Coorg, Sagar points to Taj Madikeri, Coorg Wilderness Resort and Club Mahindra; in Ranthambore, Alsisar Nahargarh and JW Marriott; and in Orchha, Raj Mahal Palace and Amar Mahal. Rishikesh, meanwhile, offers properties such as The Westin, Taj and Anand Kashi.

The choice of property itself is becoming increasingly important. In fact, sometimes the hotel comes before the destination. “Many times, it’s the property that couples fall in love with, not the city,” says Sagar.

That property-led appeal is visible across Uttarakhand too, where Taj Corbett Resort & Spa, Pilibhit House – IHCL SeleQtions in Haridwar, and The Riverview Retreat in Corbett are among the properties being sought out for destination celebrations. The attraction is increasingly as much about finding the right setting as finding the right city.

A palace wedding, minus the flight

For couples in and around the Delhi-NCR region who want a destination wedding without putting the entire wedding party on a plane, Karnal is emerging as an easier alternative. At Noor Mahal, roughly two-and-a-half hours from Delhi, the proposition is a palace wedding within driving distance of the capital. The property, Marriott International’s first Autograph Collection hotel in India, is designed around history, legacy and a strong sense of place.

“If you live in a high-rise in Delhi or Mumbai, why would you want to celebrate your wedding in another high-rise?” asks Mahesh Singh Jasrotia, general manager at Noor Mahal. “People no longer want cookie-cutter hotels.” The property offers 19 event venues, allowing a mehendi to unfold in a garden, a sangeet beside the pool, the wedding in a courtyard and the reception in a grand banquet hall.

And here, the property itself is very much part of the theatre. Binny Choudhary, managing director of the Noor Mahal Group, helped give the property its distinctive aesthetic personality, with an approach that is unapologetically Indian and richly detailed. At a time when many hotels attempt to create a palace aesthetic through decorative flourishes, Choudhary believes authenticity has to come from a genuine sense of place and heritage. “We wanted the architecture to look rich,” she explains. “We didn’t want to go overboard. We have tried to blend that richness along with all the modern amenities.”

Glasses, plates, candle stands and furnishings are often larger than standard sizes, while several decorative pieces are specially commissioned. “You don’t get everything in the market. Certain things have to be made to order, according to our designs.” Her explanation for the scale is delightfully simple: “Everything is big. Big hearts. This is Punjab.”

That sense of scale extends naturally to the weddings. According to Choudhary, Noor Mahal hosts at least 100 weddings annually, attracting families from Delhi NCR, Punjab, and Rajasthan as well as Canada, the US, UK, and South Africa. Interestingly, guest lists are getting tighter. Choudhary recalls a time when weddings with more than 1,000 guests were common. Today, many celebrations are closer to 350–500 guests, although larger weddings continue. Smaller guest lists, however, don’t necessarily mean smaller budgets.

Jasrotia says some families arrive with wedding budgets of around Rs 2 crore, expecting the hotel to take care of a succession of celebrations, from pre-wedding shoots and mehendi to the barat and reception. And no big Indian wedding is complete without an equally ambitious menu. While Indian cuisine remains central, Choudhary says families are increasingly asking for global flavours, including Japanese, Burmese, or Vietnamese food. With celebrations stretching across several functions, the expectation is that the food should change with the occasion too, rather than the same wedding buffet simply changing venues. And that is Noor Mahal’s pitch in a nutshell: destination-style grandeur without the destination-sized travel headache.

When nature becomes the decorator

If Karnal offers palace grandeur within driving distance of Delhi, Narwar makes a different pitch: fewer guests, open spaces and nature doing much of the decorating.

Swap the banquet hall for a forest-fringed lawn or lakeside, and suddenly the big fat Indian chandeliered-ballroom wedding feels like an American or British open-air affair. At Narwar Lakefront Resort in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, couples are choosing smaller, more intimate celebrations with nature providing much of the décor. “We hosted 15 destination weddings last year, typically for 120–150 guests, with budgets of Rs 35–40 lakh. Nearly half our clientele comes from metros and cities outside Madhya Pradesh,” says Navneet Sharma, MD, Lion Group.

The 40-room resort, set between a lake and forested surroundings near Madhav Tiger Reserve, offers six to seven settings, including Sindh, its lakefront garden; Majhloka, a circular lawn; Nilayam, with its temple and gazebo; and Jalaangan, the poolside venue. “Today’s couples want more than another banquet hall. They want a destination that becomes part of the celebration,” says Sharma. “With the lake and forest as the backdrop, every function can have a different character without elaborate or flashy décor. Nature does much of the work for us.”

The forest joins the guest list

The call of the wild is entering the wedding itinerary too. At Aahana Resort & Spa in Jim Corbett, the forest is not merely a backdrop but part of the experience, with safaris and nature walks joining the wedding functions on the programme.

“One of the biggest reasons couples choose Aahana is the forest wedding experience we have created in Jim Corbett. While our proximity to Delhi NCR makes us a convenient destination, we are seeing a larger shift towards celebrations that are more personal, customised and connected to their surroundings,” says Ayu Tripathi, director and chief operating officer, Aahana Resort & Spa.

“Couples today want to offer their guests more than just wedding functions. The forest becomes an integral part of the celebration, with safaris, nature walks and other experiences allowing guests to discover Corbett. There is also a growing appreciation for conscious celebrations.”

Tripathi says the resort hosts approximately 20 weddings each year, with budgets varying considerably depending on the scale, format and experiences curated for each celebration. “At Aahana, we bring together personalised luxury and thoughtful hospitality with a mindful approach to the environment,” she says.

Not Just About Saving Money

Smaller town, smaller bill? Not necessarily. Price matters, but the small-town wedding should not be confused with the budget wedding. Sagar sees two kinds of couples driving the trend. The value-conscious may find that what buys a four-star resort in Jaipur can stretch to a five-star property in Ranthambore or Rishikesh. Then there is the luxury customer who has little interest in saving money. They are chasing something harder to buy: novelty.

Smaller guest lists are helping too. If you are inviting 150 people, buying out a large hotel in Jaipur or Goa can feel like ordering a wedding cake for 500. But there is a twist in the destination-wedding arithmetic. The hotel may cost less; getting the wedding there may not.

“These are nascent destinations, and the wedding infrastructure in terms of vendor availability is still sparse in these cities,” cautions Sagar. Couples may have to fly in photographers, make-up artists, decorators and other specialists. “Couples should be willing and able to fly in vendors for each category in these spaces, as local supply is negligible,” she says.

Décor can be particularly tricky. Established decorators need warehouses, props, equipment and teams, none of which conveniently materialise just because the bride has fallen in love with a palace in the middle of nowhere. “This sometimes can affect your entire cost as things like decor often need warehouses close by,” Sagar adds.