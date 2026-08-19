The EMI effect: Used-car financing growing faster than new-car loans

India's used-car market is increasingly moving from cash-based purchases to formal financing, with loans for pre-owned vehicles emerging as the fastest-growing segment of the country's vehicle-finance market, according to CRIF High Mark's latest research.

Used car loans (26.2 per cent 5 Yr CAGR) are emerging as the fastest formalising opportunity. Used-car financing recorded a 26.2 per cent five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between June 2021 and June 2026, outpacing commercial vehicle loans, auto loans and two-wheeler financing, according to the credit bureau's Wheels & Ambition: A Research Report on India's Vehicle Finance Landscape.

Borrower volumes in used car and commercial vehicle loans have recorded the strongest growth over the past five years, while two-wheelers loans have added the highest number of borrowers (2.3 Cr to 3.6 Cr) More strikingly, the borrower base for used-car loans has expanded 2.4 times over the same period, pointing to the growing formalisation of financing for pre-owned vehicles.

The trend suggests that buying a second-hand car is increasingly becoming a mainstream credit transaction rather than a purchase that buyers make entirely from savings or informal sources. At the same time, lenders appear to be tightening their risk profile. The share of unsecured borrowers has fallen from 11 per cent to 9.2 per cent, pointing to a shift towards more secured lending. However, the share of borrowers with two or more active loans has risen from 4.8 per cent to 6.7 per cent, signalling some increase in multiple-loan exposure. Early-stage delinquency, with PAR 31-90 days at 3.1 per cent, remains a watch point, although the more serious PAR 91-180-day bucket continues to be controlled.

3 in 4 used-car borrowers are new to the product

One of the most interesting findings for borrowers is that 75 per cent of used-car loan originations in Q1 FY27 came from new-to-product borrowers.

In other words, three out of every four people taking a used-car loan were new to that particular credit product.

For a buyer, however, a loan can make a used car more accessible while also increasing the overall cost of ownership. The interest rate, loan tenure, processing fees and down payment can make a significant difference to the final amount paid for the vehicle.

For example, a buyer financing a ₹6 lakh used car needs to look beyond the ₹6 lakh sticker price. A higher interest rate or longer repayment period can substantially increase the total amount paid over the life of the loan.

Used cars are growing faster than new-car finance

The used-car trend comes as the broader vehicle-finance market moves away from purely volume-driven growth.

Overall vehicle-finance originations grew 17.1 per cent year-on-year in Q1 FY27, supported by higher ticket sizes and continued growth across segments.

But the used-car segment is expanding at a much faster pace over the longer term, with its 26.2 per cent five-year CAGR highlighting how quickly it is gaining ground.

Commercial vehicle financing is another major growth engine, with a 20.1 per cent five-year CAGR between June 2021 and June 2026.Why used-car financing matters to buyers

For consumers, the expansion of formal used-car finance can make pre-owned vehicles easier to purchase without paying the entire amount upfront.

But financing a used vehicle requires a different calculation from financing a new car.

A buyer should consider:

The car's purchase price and down payment

The interest rate offered by the lender

Processing and other loan-related charges

The loan tenure

The vehicle's age and remaining useful life

Insurance and maintenance costs

The total interest payable over the loan period

A lower monthly EMI does not necessarily mean a cheaper loan. Extending the tenure can reduce the monthly burden while increasing the total interest paid.

Vehicle loans are moving beyond India's biggest cities

The formalisation of vehicle finance is also spreading beyond major urban centres.

CRIF High Mark's data shows that 53 per cent of two-wheeler loan originations and 45 per cent of commercial vehicle loan originations came from BT100 geographies.

New cars are getting more expensive too

At the other end of the vehicle-finance spectrum, the data points to premiumisation.

The average exposure per auto-loan borrower grew at a 9.2 CAGR between June 2021 and June 2026, while the average auto-loan ticket size reached ₹8.6 lakh.

The share of auto loans above ₹15 lakh rose from 27.6 per cent in Q1 FY25 to 29.8 per cent in Q1 FY27.

Within the borrower base, a growing micro segment of multi loan borrowers is emerging, Auto loans average exposure grew by 9.2 per cent CAGR between Jun’21 and Jun’26 and for used car loans grew by 6.3 per cent CAGR indicating rising premiumisation and used car growing as a structural credit segment, respectively. This suggests that while used-car financing is expanding rapidly as a mainstream credit category, borrowers financing new vehicles are also increasingly taking larger loans.

Two-wheelers remain the entry point to formal credit

Two-wheelers continue to have the largest borrower base among vehicle-finance segments.

The number of two-wheeler borrowers increased from around 2.3 crore in June 2021 to 3.6 crore in June 2026.

Importantly, 80 per cent of two-wheeler borrowers were new-to-product customers, making two-wheeler finance a significant entry point into formal credit.

The share of premium and electric two-wheelers priced above ₹1 lakh increased from 38 per cent to 43 per cent.

What about loan risk?

The rapid expansion in vehicle finance is also accompanied by some warning signals.

CRIF High Mark said later-stage delinquency has improved across vehicle-finance segments, suggesting some stabilisation in asset quality. Auto loans currently show the strongest asset quality, while commercial vehicle loans have relatively higher early-stage delinquency.

There is also evidence that some borrowers are taking multiple loans.

In commercial vehicle financing, the share of borrowers with two or more active loans increased from 15.7 per cent in June 2021 to 19.9 per cent in June 2026.

Key highlights: