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Think your father's property is yours by right? Not always: Court ruling

Not all family property is shared by birthright, ownership depends on whether assets are ancestral or self-acquired

Inheritance tax

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Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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A recent court ruling has once again underlined a critical but often misunderstood aspect of inheritance: Not all family property gives children a birthright. The distinction between ancestral and self-acquired property remains central, and can decide the outcome of disputes.
 

Birthright applies only in limited cases

The idea that children automatically have a claim over a father’s property is a widespread misconception.
 
“Birthright applies only to ancestral property and not to self-acquired property,” says Yasmin Carnac, advocate, D.M. Harish & Co., adding that inheritance ultimately depends on the wishes of the person making a will and the legal process that follows.
 
 
Prerna Robin, principal associate, B. Shanker Advocates LLP, reinforces this, noting that a father has the “absolute right to sell, gift, or bequeath” self-acquired property, even if it excludes children entirely.
 

What counts as ancestral vs self-acquired

The classification hinges on the origin of the property.

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“Ancestral property is inherited through four generations of male lineage and remains undivided,” explains Priya Dhankhar, counsel, SKV Law Offices. In contrast, property bought using one’s own funds or received via a will or gift is treated as self-acquired.
 
Supriya Majumdar, partner, Elarra Law Offices, points out that even inherited property can lose its ancestral character. “Once a partition deed is executed, it ceases to be ancestral property,” she says.
 

How to prove ownership in disputes

In practice, documentation is decisive.
 
Experts highlight the following as critical evidence:
 
  • Title deeds and sale deeds
  • Revenue and mutation records
  • Bank records and proof of funding
  • Family tree and legal heir certificates
“The nature of a property is determined from the chain of title and how it was acquired,” says Dhankhar, adding that proving ancestral status requires an unbroken lineage and continuous possession.
 
Alay Razvi, managing partner, Accord Juris, notes that both legal documents and financial records are equally important to establish whether the property was acquired from personal funds or inherited.
 

Common mistakes families make

A key trigger for disputes is the assumption that all family property is ancestral.
 
“A common misconception is that every family property confers a birthright—this is incorrect,” says Razvi.
 
Carnac also flags another myth: That all heirs must receive equal shares or that daughters lose rights after marriage. “Distribution depends on the will and legal norms, and daughters retain equal rights,” she clarifies.
 

How to avoid legal disputes

Experts stress proactive planning and documentation:
 
  • Clearly identify whether property is ancestral or self-acquired
  • Maintain a clean paper trail of ownership and funding
  • Execute registered wills or gift deeds
  • Formalise partitions through legal documents
 
“Maintaining proper records and planning succession through wills significantly reduces disputes,” says Dhankhar.
 
The origin of the property—not family relationships—determines inheritance rights. Misunderstanding this distinction can lead to prolonged and often avoidable litigation.

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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