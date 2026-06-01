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Thinking of working abroad? Europe's farms may outpay your desk role

Seasonal jobs in European vineyards, greenhouses and farms are drawing attention as higher wages and lower living costs boost savings potential

Sula Vineyards

Sula Vineyards

Amit Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 12:07 PM IST

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Would you swap an office cubicle in Bengaluru or Noida for a greenhouse in Poland or a vineyard in Spain if it meant earning significantly more?
 
For a growing number of Indians, that is no longer a hypothetical question.
 
A PTI-distributed release claims that seasonal agricultural workers in parts of Europe can earn between euro 1,200 (~1.33 lakh) and euro 3,000 (~3.32 lakh) a month, often with accommodation included.
 
The result, it suggests, is rising interest among Indians seeking overseas employment opportunities beyond traditional sectors such as IT, healthcare and construction.
 
The trend highlights how labour shortages in Europe's farms and food supply chains are opening new avenues for migrant workers, while also reshaping perceptions of what agricultural work looks like in a modern, technology-driven economy.
 

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Why the jobs are attracting attention

 
According to the PTI, one of the biggest attractions is the potential for savings. Many agricultural employers reportedly provide accommodation as part of employment packages, reducing one of the largest expenses typically faced by migrant workers.
 
The release suggests that workers completing a season of around nine months could potentially accumulate significant savings before returning to India. It also claims that some European countries offer opportunities for workers with a successful employment record to apply for longer-term work permits in sectors facing labour shortages.
 
However, immigration and residency rules vary significantly between countries and are subject to change. Prospective applicants are advised to verify official government requirements before making decisions.
 

Farming, but not as many imagine it

 
A key theme in the release is that modern European agriculture differs substantially from traditional farming practices commonly associated with India.
 
According to the information distributed through PTI, many farms now rely on mechanisation, digital monitoring systems and automated handling equipment. Workers are increasingly involved in operating technology-assisted systems rather than performing only manual labour.
 
The release highlights several examples:
 
•       Produce is often moved through conveyor systems instead of being carried manually.
 
•       Fruits and vegetables may be grown in elevated structures or controlled greenhouse environments.
 
•       Workers can use handheld devices to assess crop quality and ripeness.
 
•       Digital tracking systems allow produce to be monitored throughout the supply chain.
 
As a result, many agricultural roles require basic technical skills and familiarity with digital tools alongside physical work.
 

Which jobs are available?

 
The PTI-distributed release identifies several categories of agricultural employment currently attracting overseas workers.
 
Fruit and vegetable pickers: Workers are responsible for selecting, sorting and packing produce. The release says these positions generally require no previous experience and often include short training programmes.
 
Greenhouse technicians: Employees work in controlled growing environments, monitoring irrigation systems, crop health and environmental conditions.
 
Dairy and livestock assistants: These roles increasingly involve operating automated milking systems and monitoring livestock through digital platforms, according to the release.
 
Vineyard workers: Seasonal staff support grape cultivation and harvesting, particularly in wine-producing regions.
 
Agri-logistics operators: Workers assist with cold-chain management, warehousing and inventory tracking using software systems and automated equipment.
 

Rising interest among Indians

 
The release claims that Europe requires more than 800,000 seasonal agricultural workers annually and estimates that over 35,000 Indians moved abroad for seasonal agricultural jobs in 2024.
 
Interestingly, the release says the trend is no longer limited to people from farming backgrounds. It claims that around 40 per cent of applicants come from sectors such as retail and hospitality, attracted by overseas earning potential and living conditions.
 

What applicants should keep in mind

 
While higher wages can be attractive, overseas agricultural work remains physically demanding and often seasonal in nature. Visa rules, language requirements, employment conditions and worker protections differ from one country to another.
 
For Indian workers considering overseas opportunities, experts generally advise conducting independent verification of job offers, employment contracts, visa conditions and recruitment agencies before committing to any migration pathway.
 
Disclaimer: This article is based on information provided in a promotional press release distributed by PTI on behalf of an immigration consultancy firm. The claims, estimates and representations contained in the release have not been independently verified by Business Standard. PTI has stated that it assumes no editorial responsibility for the release's content.

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 12:07 PM IST

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