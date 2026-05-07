This Mother's Day, invest in a customised term insurance plan for women
Customised term insurance plans can help women secure their family's financial future while offering protection, flexibility and long-term financial stability for dependents
BS Web Team
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Term insurance more than just an investment option; it is part of your financial planning for your family. If it is not, a term investment is a good way of ensuring your family and dependents' financial stability in the unfortunate event of something happening to you. This is particularly true for women, who often have children and ageing parents. Policybazaar presents the best term insurance plans available specifically for working women. Take a look.
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Topics : women Term insurance term Insurance plan finance
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First Published: May 07 2026 | 5:42 PM IST