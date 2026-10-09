TV actor Ronit Roy leases Andheri West office for ₹1.39 cr over five years

Actor Ronit Bose Roy has leased a commercial office space in Mumbai’s Andheri West to Kerawi Care (OPC) Private Limited for a total rent of approximately ₹1.39 crore over five years, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The leave-and-licence agreement for the office on the fourth floor of Vastu Prestige near City Mall in Andheri West, was registered on June 12, 2026. The 950 sq ft office has been leased at a monthly rent of ₹2.1 lakh, with a security deposit of ₹6.5 lakh.

The agreement lists Ronit Brotin Boseroy as the licensor and Kerawi Care (OPC) Private Limited, through its director Vandana Verma, as the licensee.

The licence commenced on July 10, 2026, and will run until July 9, 2031. The total rent payable over the 60-month term is ₹1,39,24,584, with rent increasing by 5% annually.

36-month lock-in period

The agreement includes a lock-in period of 36 months for both parties, meaning the arrangement is subject to the specified lock-in conditions during the first three years.

Maintenance charges, property-related rates, taxes, levies, assessments and non-occupancy charges are to be borne by the licensor. The tenant will pay electricity charges directly according to consumption.

The agreement does not specify any car parking allocation for the office.

Who is Ronit Bose Roy?

Ronit Bose Roy is an Indian actor known for his work in Hindi television, films and web series. He rose to prominence on television through popular shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, in which he played Mihir Virani, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where he portrayed Rishabh Bajaj.