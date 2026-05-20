Understand legal and financial risks before becoming a joint account holder

The cheques, worth about ₹8 lakh, were issued from a joint account. But only co-accused Rahul Thind had signed them. The complaint did not attribute any specific role to Madhu Singh beyond her status as a joint account holder.

Rights depend on account mandate

Joint account holders get operational rights according to the mandate chosen at the time of opening the account. Under ‘either or survivor’, any holder can operate the account independently. The survivor can continue to access it after the death of the co-holder. Under ‘former or survivor’, only the primary holder has operational rights during their lifetime, while the survivor gains access later.

‘Anyone or survivor’, usually used for accounts with multiple holders, allows any one holder to transact independently. The surviving holders can retain access after one holder’s death. A ‘jointly’ mandate requires the signatures of all holders for every transaction. If all signatories issue a cheque that is dishonoured, all may face liability.

“In cheque-bounce cases under Section 138 of the NI Act, only the cheque signatory can face criminal liability, as reaffirmed in Aparna A. Shah (2013). Civil liability for overdrafts or negative balances may be joint, but banks cannot recover one holder’s personal dues from a joint account without authority,” says Sanjay Rego, principal associate, IndiaLaw LLP.

Access is not ownership

Indian banking law separates the right to operate a joint account from ownership of the money lying in it.

“A joint account is primarily an administrative arrangement with the bank and does not automatically determine beneficial ownership or override succession laws. Once a bank releases funds to a surviving holder in accordance with the account mandate, its liability ends. Disputes over actual ownership remain civil matters governed by inheritance laws,” says Rego.

Legal ownership refers to the names on the account. Beneficial ownership determines who truly owns the money. Survivorship rights only decide who can access or collect the funds after a co-holder’s death.

Liability depends on role and consent

A joint account holder’s liability depends on the signature, mandate and contractual terms. Mere inclusion as a joint holder does not create liability for every transaction.

Under Section 138 of the NI Act, criminal liability for a bounced cheque remains personal to the signatory, as the Allahabad High Court reaffirmed in Madhu Singh vs State of U.P. Similarly, liability for fraudulent online transactions will usually rest on the holder whose credentials were used, unless another holder was complicit.

“However, liability can become joint in cases involving loans, overdrafts, or borrowing against fixed deposits, which require the consent of all holders. Joint account holders may also be collectively bound by liability clauses contained in the account-opening agreement,” says Rego.

Risks go beyond cheque cases

Joint account holders can face legal and financial complications even when they have not signed a cheque. A bank may freeze or attach the entire account for one holder’s dues through set-off, tax recovery or court orders, even if the other holder has no role in the transaction.

“Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), a holder who knowingly benefits from unlawful transactions may face liability regardless of cheque signatures. Further, survivorship clauses do not automatically override inheritance or succession rights after a holder’s death, often leading to legal disputes,” says Vipin Upadhyay, partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys.

Meet KYC and tax obligations

All joint account holders, primary or secondary, must comply with Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements.

“Each holder must complete KYC, update changes in personal details, and comply with periodic re-KYC requirements, failing which the account may face restrictions,” says Upadhyay.

Under the Reserve Bank of India’s rules on unauthorised transactions, account holders must also monitor account activity and report suspicious transactions promptly.

Tax deducted at source (TDS) on a joint account is usually deducted against the first holder’s permanent account number (PAN). But tax liability depends on who owns or contributed the funds.

“Interest income must be reported by the beneficial owner. Clubbing provisions may apply in certain cases, such as transfers between spouses. Unreported income or unexplained high-value deposits in joint accounts can attract income-tax scrutiny and notices,” says Upadhyay.

Use joint accounts selectively

A joint account works well when holders need genuine shared access to money. It can help manage household expenses, childcare, parental support, or meet common financial goals. It can also help pool money for a short-term objective, provided the holders document the purpose clearly.

“The ruling in Madhu Singh is limited to cheque-bounce liability under the Negotiable Instruments Act. In matters involving bank recovery proceedings, civil disputes, or garnishee orders, a joint holder may face legal or financial implications. Therefore, it is generally advisable to avoid adding relatives as joint holders in accounts used for the primary holder’s business or commercial transactions,” says Sneha Jaisingh, partner and practice lead, disputes, Bharucha & Partners.

Check before becoming a joint holder

Read all account documents before agreeing to become a joint holder. Ask questions, conduct basic due diligence, and check whether the account is linked to any loans, liabilities or business transactions.

“Clearly documenting the purpose of the joint account and regularly monitoring account activity can help identify potential risks or irregularities at an early stage,” says Jaisingh.

Mistakes you must avoid

• Choosing ‘jointly’ mandate without considering access constraints during illness, travel or disputes

• Adding family members without assessing legal and tax implications

• Using personal joint accounts for business transactions

• Failing to update nominee details • Ignoring need to restructure account if a holder becomes a non-resident Indian