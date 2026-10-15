Unlimited health insurance: Check claim limits before buying a policy

A fixed sum insured may fall short during prolonged stays in an intensive care unit (ICU), expensive surgery or repeated hospitalisations. An unlimited sum insured removes the predetermined monetary ceiling on eligible claims, subject to policy conditions.

But does every plan that promises unlimited cover remove the ceiling on every eligible claim? Buyers need to understand how each product defines and provides unlimited coverage.

“Customers may interpret unlimited as unconditional coverage. But exclusions, waiting periods, room restrictions, co-payments and non-payable expenses may still apply,” says Arun Ramamurthy, co-founder, Staywell.

What does 'unlimited coverage' really mean?

A conventional health policy limits coverage to the sum insured, subject to its terms. Restoration replenishes that cover once specified conditions are met, so it can pay subsequent claims. But it does not remove the limit on an individual claim.

For example, a policy with a ₹10 lakh sum insured and unlimited restoration may not fully pay a single admissible hospitalisation claim of ₹25 lakh in full.

“An unlimited sum insured reduces the need to estimate how much coverage you may require in the future. It provides greater protection against high medical expenses, including major surgeries, organ transplants and prolonged ICU stays,” says Vineet Gupta, head, product development, ManipalCigna Health Insurance.

“Unlimited cover can protect against both expensive individual hospitalisations and multiple medical events in the same year,” says Nimish Agrawal, director, digital business unit and chief marketing officer (CMO), Niva Bupa Health Insurance.

Compare the premium difference

The premium depends on the insurer, the policyholder’s age, the variant and the available sum insured options.

An unlimited health policy for a 35-year-old individual in Delhi could cost around ₹12,000-15,000 a year, according to Rohan Goel, business head of health insurance, Policybazaar. He estimates the premium would be ₹55,000-60,000 for a 65-year-old in the same city.

“The premium difference can be negligible when you compare unlimited cover with a ₹1 crore policy,” says Goel. He cites a Care policy quote of around ₹58,232 for unlimited cover against ₹57,800 for ₹1 crore cover.

Some insurers, however, move directly from ₹5 lakh or ₹10 lakh cover to unlimited coverage. The premium increase can then be substantial. In an illustrative comparison, Goel estimates that moving from ₹10 lakh to unlimited cover under Niva Bupa’s ReAssure 3.0 could raise the premium by around 25-30 per cent.

Weigh the super top-up alternative

Buyers can also combine a base health policy with a super top-up. The base policy pays eligible expenses up to its available cover. The super top-up can pay eligible expenses above a specified deductible.

Kapil Mehta, co-founder of SecureNow, favours this combination over plans that allow only one or two claims to exceed the sum insured. For people in metropolitan areas, he recommends a ₹20 lakh base policy combined with a ₹1 crore or even ₹5 crore super top-up, with a ₹20 lakh deductible, an option that may be cost-effective. Some insurers offer ₹5 crore top-up plans with ₹20 lakh deductible at premiums below ₹10,000, according to Mehta. He says the combination may provide substantial protection at a lower cost.

“Customers should evaluate long-term premium affordability rather than just the initial premium,” says Ramamurthy.

Check the conditions

An unlimited sum insured does not make every expense payable. Waiting periods, exclusions, deductibles, co-payments and restrictions on specific benefits may still apply. Outpatient department (OPD) treatment and consumables may require additional benefits or riders, depending on the policy.

Buyers must check whether unlimited cover applies to every claim. Some plans allow a claim beyond their sum insured once during the policyholder’s lifetime, subject to policy conditions. Some require a co-payment.

Check room eligibility, disease-specific sub-limits, waiting periods for pre-existing diseases and the circumstances in which the insurer may reject or reduce a claim. These conditions can leave buyers with out-of-pocket expenses even without a fixed ceiling on the sum insured.

Assess whether you need it

Unlimited coverage may suit families with several insured members and people who want long-term protection against medical inflation. It may also appeal to those unsure whether ₹25 lakh, ₹50 lakh or ₹1 crore will suffice.

“Unlimited cover can make more sense for a family floater than for individual buyers,” says Goel.