When HDB Financial Services set the price band for its initial public offering (IPO) at ₹700-740 in June 2025, investors who had bought its shares in the unlisted market discovered that the listing would not justify the prices they had paid.

Some had paid about ₹1,275 a share, says Madhupam Krishna, founder of WealthWisher Financial Planners & Advisors, a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) -registered, fee-only investment advisor. The stock listed at ₹835 on July 2, still well below that price.

Investment bankers handling the issue had said that prices in the unlisted market were determined without any input from the company’s management.

HDB was not alone. Tata Capital, Tata Technologies, Nazara Technologies and NSDL were also priced well below their peak unlisted quotes. Tata Capital’s IPO price was 71 per cent lower.

This is why investment advisors and dealers who spoke to Business Standard caution against buying unlisted shares merely for listing gains. Such investments can offer opportunities, but they are not suitable for everyone.

They may appeal to investors seeking exposure to businesses unavailable in the listed market or those convinced about a company’s long-term prospects. Krishna cites a sports franchise like Chennai Super Kings as an example of a business without a listed equivalent.

Vivek S G, founder of Wealth Crafts, a Bengaluru-based, fee-only Sebi-registered investment advisor, says investors need both the capital and the ability to evaluate a company before entering the unlisted market.

What are you buying?

Unlisted shares belong to companies whose shares are not traded on stock exchanges. Investors typically buy them from early shareholders, employees holding stock options or promoters, through dealers and online platforms.

Unlike listed shares, there is no exchange screen displaying a common market price. “Pricing is grey, and largely depends on valuation comfort,” says Yash Shah, assistant manager, pre-IPO research, at Ekvity, a Sebi-registered investment advisory firm.

Dealers earn a markup on transactions. Rahul Sahu, founder of Transparent Capital, which deals in unlisted shares, illustrates this with a dealer buying shares at ₹100 and selling them at ₹112.

Entry barriers have also fallen. Minimum investments once ranged from ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore, Shah says. Sahu says investors can now start with ₹10,000 on Transparent Capital’s platform.

Access to information remains limited. Unlisted companies are not subject to the same periodic disclosure requirements as listed companies, and many details are available only to funds and family offices, Shah says.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has also acknowledged these risks. Its managing director and chief executive, Ashishkumar Chauhan, said on September 15, ahead of its listing, that private-market shareholders could face higher transaction costs and difficulties with counterparties.

Why the IPO price can disappoint

The price band for an IPO is announced relatively late, and unlisted-market sellers may not adjust their asking prices to match it, Vivek says.

“By that time it’s already too late,” he says.

A listing does not guarantee gains either. Krishna points to Paytm, which closed 27 per cent below its issue price on its first trading day in November 2021, after some investors had accumulated its shares in the unlisted market.

There is also the lock-in period. Under Sebi rules, pre-IPO shares held by non-promoter shareholders are generally subject to a six-month lock-in after allotment in the IPO, subject to specified exemptions. Investors who overpaid may therefore be unable to sell immediately after listing.

Why some investors exited NSE before its IPO

Ekvity, one of the largest dealers in unlisted NSE shares, advised its clients to exit before the IPO, Shah says.

“Key responsibility is to test entry and exit valuations and sometimes, pragmatically make clients exit even pre-listing,” he says.

In NSE’s case, clients had already made substantial gains, while the post-listing lock-in posed additional risk without offering much more upside. However, Shah adds that shares performing particularly well may be worth holding.

NSE listed on the BSE on September 24, 2026, at ₹1,800, against an issue price of ₹1,785. On November 25, it touched an all-time high of ₹2,318 and traded around ₹2,296, nearly 29 per cent above the issue price.

How FOMO drives prices

Most experts identify fear of missing out (FOMO) as a major risk. Vivek says a few unlisted shares have delivered substantial listing gains, and these examples are often used to attract new investors. Claims of limited share availability can add to the pressure.

“The biggest mistake is following ‘herd mentality’. And the other is to not be valuation-centric,” Shah says.

Sahu warns that investors who enter at inflated prices can suffer substantial losses when selling pressure emerges after listing.

How to approach unlisted shares

Keep the allocation small. Vivek suggests limiting exposure to 2-3 per cent of wealth so that “even if it goes bad it doesn’t impact your finances”.

Pay attention to the entry price. “The entry price is the whole game,” Krishna says. Even a good business can be a poor investment if bought at an excessive valuation. In the unlisted market, an overpriced purchase can become a problem lasting several years.

Evaluate the deal, not just the company. “We may love the company but dislike the deal,” Krishna says. Investors should examine cash flow, debt, governance, related-party transactions and litigation. They should also be wary of claims that an imminent listing guarantees quick profits.

Conduct independent checks. Unlisted companies do not face the same disclosure requirements as listed ones. Sahu advises investors to carry out their own due diligence rather than relying solely on sellers or platforms.

Understand the tax implications. Gains from unlisted shares held for 24 months or less are generally taxed at the investor’s applicable income-tax slab rate. Holdings exceeding 24 months qualify for long-term capital gains tax at 12.5 per cent, excluding applicable surcharge and cess.

Krishna says his first question to a client is why they want to invest in unlisted shares and when they expect to need the money.

Vivek’s advice is to invest only if the shares fit long-term financial goals. Otherwise, he says, “it’s much better to skip it”.

Disclaimer: The views and outlook expressed in this report are those of the advisers, dealers and analysts cited. They do not necessarily reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.