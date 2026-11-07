UP govt hikes DA by 5% to 63%, employees to get arrears from July 1

The Uttar Pradesh government has hiked the Dearness Allowance (DA) by 5 per cent for state government employees, staff in aided educational and technical institutions, regular and full-time employees of urban local bodies, work-charged employees, and those serving on UGC pay scales.

Employees will now receive a Dearness Allowance of 63 per cent, up from 58 per cent. The increased rate will be effective from July 1, 2026, the state government said in a statement on Saturday.

A government order was also issued in this regard on Saturday.

The enhanced dearness allowance will be paid along with the regular salary for November 2026. This government decision will benefit lakhs of employees across the state.

The move by the Yogi Adityanath government will provide relief not only to the state's regular employees but also to staff in aided educational institutions, urban local bodies, and other eligible categories of employees, the statement said.