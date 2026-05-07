UP RERA caps apartment transfer fee for legal heirs at Rs 1,000: Details

Inheriting an apartment in Uttar Pradesh may no longer involve hefty transfer charges after the death of a homeowner. The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has fixed a maximum fee of Rs 1,000 for the transfer of an apartment in cases of succession.

The regulator fixed the amount after complaints that builders were charging arbitrary amounts — sometimes calculated on a per square foot basis — to transfer ownership after the death of the original allottee.

News agency PTI reports that UP RERA chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy said some developers were demanding between Rs 200 and Rs 1,000 per sq ft as transfer charges, taking the total burden to as high as Rs 25-30 lakh in certain cases.

The regulator has now stepped in to standardise the process and cap such charges.

What has changed?

Under the revised provisions of Regulation 47, promoters or developers will have to transfer the apartment to the spouse, son or daughter of the deceased allottee on payment of a nominal processing fee of Rs 1,000.

The amount applies to transfers within blood relations and immediate family members.

The legal heir will have to submit key documents, including:

Death certificate of the original allottee

Succession certificate issued by a competent authority

No-objection certificates (NOCs) from other legal heirs

For transfers outside the family, developers can charge a maximum processing fee of Rs 25,000.

Importantly, UP RERA has clarified that no fresh sale deed or lease agreement will be required in such transfers, reducing paperwork and additional registration expenses.

Why this matters for homeowners

For most middle-class families, a house is the largest financial asset they own. But after the death of the primary owner, families often face procedural hurdles while transferring ownership.

In many cases, builders exploited the lack of clarity around succession-related charges by imposing steep “administrative fees” before recognising the legal heir as the new allottee.

The new cap is expected to significantly reduce the financial and emotional stress faced by families during inheritance-related transfers.

The order is particularly important for apartment buyers in under construction projects or gated societies where the builder continues to control allotment records, maintenance approvals and documentation.

Relief against arbitrary builder charges

Real estate experts have long argued that transfer charges in succession cases should not become a revenue source for developers, as the original allottee has already paid the full consideration value for the property

The latest move by UP RERA effectively draws a distinction between:

Commercial resale or market transfer of a flat

Succession-based transfer due to death of the allottee

The regulator appears to have recognised that inheritance transfers are legal rights of families rather than fresh property transactions.

The decision may also improve transparency in the sector by creating a uniform fee structure instead of leaving buyers at the mercy of individual builder policies.

Could other states follow?

UP RERA’s decision could become a reference point for other state real estate regulators.

Across India, homebuyers frequently complain about excessive charges imposed by builders for:

Transfer of allotment

Name correction

Addition of co-applicants

Succession-related ownership changes

While stamp duty and registration charges are governed by state laws, administrative fees charged by developers often remain loosely regulated.

If similar caps are introduced in other states, it could lower the cost of inheritance-related property transfers for thousands of families.

UP real estate market sees strong growth

UP RERA also highlighted the state's growing property market.

According to data shared by the authority, project registrations have steadily increased over the past three years:

197 projects in 2023

259 projects in 2024

308 projects in 2025

In the first four months of 2026 alone, 106 projects have already been registered, compared with 84 in the same period last year, PTI reported.

Investment inflows through RERA-registered projects have also risen sharply:

Rs 28,411 crore in 2023

Rs 44,526 crore in 2024

Rs 68,328 crore in 2025

Officials attributed the growth to better policy support, simplified procedures and stronger transparency mechanisms.

Interestingly, the growth is no longer limited to NCR markets. Lucknow is also emerging as a major real estate hub. In 2025, the city recorded 67 project registrations, close to the 69 projects registered in Gautam Buddh Nagar, according to PTI.

UP RERA officials also said that the authority’s digital grievance platform, ‘RERA Samvaad’, has conducted over 198 sessions and resolved more than 5,200 cases since its launch during the pandemic.

(With inputs from PTI)