UPI goes live in Cambodia: Here's how Indian travellers can use it

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has gone live in Cambodia, allowing Indian visitors to make payments directly through mobile apps at more than 4 million merchant outlets across the country.

The move marks another step in India’s efforts to take its home-grown digital payments infrastructure global and make overseas spending simpler for travellers.

The facility has been launched through a partnership between NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), the international arm of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and Cambodia's ACLEDA Bank Plc. The arrangement connects India's UPI network with Cambodia's national QR payment ecosystem, known as KHQR, which operates under the Bakong digital payment system.

How will it work?

Travellers can use participating UPI apps issued by Indian banks and payment service providers to scan KHQR codes displayed by merchants in Cambodia and pay instantly.

The system works much like a domestic UPI transaction. Instead of carrying large amounts of cash or relying entirely on international debit and credit cards, travellers can make QR-code-based payments directly from their linked bank accounts.

The rollout’s first phase is focused on Indian users visiting Cambodia. A later phase is expected to introduce reciprocal acceptance, allowing Cambodian users to make payments in India using their KHQR-enabled applications at UPI merchant locations.

Why does this matter for travellers?

Cross-border payments remain one of the most common pain points for Indians travelling overseas. Currency exchange costs, cash handling, card acceptance issues and foreign transaction charges often add to travel expenses.

The Cambodia rollout seeks to address some of these challenges by enabling real-time digital payments through a familiar interface that Indian users already use domestically.

For travellers, the key advantages include:

Paying directly through UPI apps without carrying excessive cash.

Faster transactions at participating merchants.

Reduced dependence on international cards for everyday purchases.

Greater convenience at restaurants, tourist attractions, shops and local businesses.

Real-time payment confirmation.

The initiative could be particularly useful for budget-conscious travellers who prefer keeping spending linked directly to their bank accounts rather than using credit facilities abroad.

Access to over 4.5 million merchant locations

According to the official announcement, Indian users will gain access to more than 4.5 million KHQR merchant touchpoints across Cambodia.

These include:

Tourist destinations

Restaurants and cafes

Retail stores

Local merchants

Service establishments

The scale of merchant acceptance significantly expands digital payment options for Indian tourists visiting popular destinations such as Phnom Penh, Siem Reap and Sihanoukville.

Part of UPI’s growing international footprint

Cambodia joins a growing list of countries where Indian travellers can use UPI for merchant payments.

Based on NIPL’s international merchant acceptance network, UPI acceptance is currently available in:

Bhutan

France

Mauritius

Nepal

Singapore

Sri Lanka

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Cambodia

While the level of merchant coverage differs from country to country, the overall objective remains the same: enabling Indians to make seamless payments abroad using a payment method they already use at home.

The expansion reflects increasing interest among foreign payment networks and regulators in connecting with India's digital payments infrastructure.

What should travellers keep in mind?

Although UPI acceptance is expanding internationally, availability depends on participating merchants and partner networks in each country.

Before travelling, users should:

Ensure their UPI application supports international transactions where applicable.

Check with their bank or payment provider regarding overseas UPI usage.

Verify applicable foreign exchange conversion rates and charges.

Keep alternative payment options such as cards or cash available as a backup.

As more countries connect with UPI, Indian travellers are gradually gaining access to a payments experience that mirrors the convenience they enjoy domestically.

For India's digital payments ecosystem, Cambodia's inclusion represents another milestone in UPI's global journey. For travellers, it means one more destination where paying for a meal, taxi ride or souvenir could be as simple as scanning a QR code and approving a transaction on a smartphone.