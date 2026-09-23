UPI MDR from Oct 15: Should you switch from UPI to debit or credit cards?

UPI payments are set for a change from October 15, with merchants facing a new charge on certain transactions above Rs 2,000. The move has raised a question among users who rely on UPI for everything from shopping to paying bills, will it still make sense to use UPI, or would a debit or credit card be cheaper?

The key point is that the new Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) is not a charge that customers will have to pay. It will apply to eligible merchant transactions, with the merchant bearing the cost, according to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

So, consumers do not need to shift away from UPI merely because of the new MDR. The more important question is how the new charge will work across different types of transactions and how UPI compares with cards.

What changes for UPI payments above Rs 2,000?

From October 15, regular person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 will attract an MDR of 0.4 per cent, subject to a maximum of Rs 300 per transaction.

Example

Rs 5,000 UPI payment: MDR of Rs 20

Rs 10,000 payment: Rs 40

Rs 50,000 payment: Rs 200

Rs 75,000 payment: Rs 300

Rs 1 lakh payment: Rs 300 (because of the cap)

These amounts are merchant-side charges. They will not be deducted from the customer's bank account as an MDR fee.

UPI itself remains an account-to-account payment system operated by NPCI. The new MDR changes the cost structure for certain merchant transactions rather than introducing a fee for consumers using the platform.

Should you switch to a debit or credit card?

For consumers, the answer cannot be determined simply by comparing the MDR rates.

NPCI has compared the new UPI merchant charge with indicative merchant charges generally associated with card payments. It has cited a rate of up to 0.9 per cent for debit cards and around 2 per cent for credit cards, compared with 0.4 per cent for eligible UPI transactions, subject to the Rs 300 cap.

For a Rs 10,000 transaction, the indicative merchant-side charges would be:

Payment method Indicative merchant charge Charge on Rs 10,000 UPI 0.4 per cent Rs 40 Debit card Up to 0.9 per cent Up to Rs 90 Credit card Around 2 per cent Around Rs 200

NPCI's comparison is from the merchant's perspective. It does not mean that a customer making a Rs 10,000 UPI payment will pay Rs 40, or that the customer will automatically pay Rs 90 or Rs 200 when using a card.

A credit card may also offer cashback, reward points or an interest-free credit period, while a debit card directly uses money available in the customer's bank account. These factors can matter more to a consumer than the merchant's MDR.

Most UPI payments will remain outside the new MDR

The 0.4 per cent rate will not apply to every UPI payment.

Regular P2M transactions up to Rs 2,000 will continue to have zero MDR. This means payments of Rs 500, Rs 1,000 or Rs 2,000 at qualifying merchants will not attract the new merchant charge.

There is another important exemption for eligible small merchants.

Merchants receiving up to Rs 1 lakh a month through UPI QR codes under the person-to-person merchant (P2PM) category will continue to have zero MDR on their transactions. This can cover qualifying neighbourhood shops, street vendors and other small businesses.

Therefore, a UPI payment above Rs 2,000 does not automatically mean that the merchant will have to pay the 0.4 per cent rate. The merchant's category also matters.

Essential services have a separate rate

The new structure also provides a different treatment for certain essential and thin-margin sectors.

For transactions above Rs 2,000 in specified categories such as railways, telecom, insurance, fuel and agricultural inputs, the MDR will be a flat Rs 5 per transaction.

This is different from the regular 0.4 per cent rate. For example, a qualifying Rs 10,000 transaction in one of these categories would attract Rs 5 rather than Rs 40.

Capital-market payments get a lower MDR

Payments related to the capital market have another rate.

Transactions involving mutual funds, securities, stockbrokers and dealers will attract an MDR of 0.02 per cent, subject to a maximum of Rs 300 per transaction.

So, a Rs 10,000 capital-market payment at 0.02 per cent would result in an MDR of Rs 2 on the merchant side.

Will UPI become expensive for customers?

No. The MDR is a merchant-side payment processing charge and is not a fee that customers have to pay for using UPI.

NPCI has said banks should ensure that merchants do not pass the MDR on to customers. UPI application providers will also not be permitted to impose platform fees or hidden charges on customers because of the MDR.

There will also be no monthly transaction quota or tiered cap on free UPI usage for individuals.

This means the new MDR should not, by itself, change the cost of making UPI payments for consumers.

What should UPI users do?

For most consumers, there is no immediate reason to abandon UPI because of the October 15 change.

The new charge applies to specific merchant transactions and is borne by the merchant. Payments up to Rs 2,000 in the regular P2M category remain outside the MDR, while eligible small merchants and certain sectors have separate provisions.

For larger purchases, consumers can continue to compare UPI with cards based on factors such as convenience, card rewards, cashback, credit period and the merchant's acceptance of different payment methods.

The new MDR therefore changes the economics of accepting UPI for some merchants, but it does not make UPI a paid service for consumers.