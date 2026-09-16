UPI MDR from Oct 15: Will your SIP, automated insurance payments cost more?

If you make your mutual fund SIP payment through UPI AutoPay, you do not need to worry about the new merchant discount rate (MDR) framework making your monthly investment more expensive.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), in its “frequently asked questions” (FAQs) issued on September 15, has said that UPI AutoPay and other recurring UPI mandates will not attract the prescribed MDR. This covers recurring payments such as mutual fund systematic investment plans (SIPs), insurance premiums, utility bills and OTT subscriptions.

The new MDR framework will take effect from October 15. However, the important point for consumers is that MDR is a charge within the merchant payment ecosystem and not a fee for UPI users.

NPCI's existing UPI AutoPay framework allows users to set up recurring payments for services including mutual funds, insurance, electricity bills, EMIs and OTT subscriptions.

SIPs through UPI AutoPay remain outside MDR

For mutual fund investors, the payment method will determine whether the new framework is relevant.

Suppose an investor has a Rs 10,000 monthly SIP linked to a UPI AutoPay mandate. The amount will continue to be debited automatically on the scheduled date. According to NPCI’s September 15 FAQ, such recurring standing instructions do not carry the prescribed MDR.

Therefore, investors do not need to increase their SIP amount to account for the new MDR.

The position is different for a one-time UPI payment towards a mutual fund or other capital-market transaction. NPCI has placed mutual funds, securities, stockbrokers and dealers in a separate capital-market category, with an MDR of 0.02 per cent, subject to a maximum of Rs 300 per transaction.

This means a Rs 1 lakh one-time capital-market payment would attract an MDR of Rs 20 within the merchant ecosystem, rather than the standard 0.4 per cent rate. The charge, however, is not a fee deducted from the investor's bank account as a UPI transaction charge.

What about insurance premiums?

Insurance payments also have a separate treatment.

According to NPCI's FAQ, insurance payments above Rs 2,000 fall under a concessional flat MDR of Rs 5 per transaction. But insurance premiums paid through a recurring UPI AutoPay mandate are not subject to the prescribed MDR.

For example, if a policyholder has authorised an annual premium to be automatically collected through UPI AutoPay, the new MDR framework does not turn that mandate into a separate customer charge.

This distinction matters because looking only at the size of the payment can create the wrong impression. A Rs 50,000 payment is not automatically treated in the same way as every other Rs 50,000 UPI transaction.

OTT, utility bills and other subscriptions

The same principle applies to other recurring payments.

UPI AutoPay is used for mobile bills, electricity payments, entertainment and OTT subscriptions, insurance, mutual funds and other recurring expenses.

NPCI's FAQ specifically says automated recurring standing instructions will not carry the prescribed MDR. So a consumer paying a monthly OTT subscription or utility bill through an existing UPI mandate should not assume that the payment will become costlier from October 15.

The important distinction is whether the payment is being processed through an AutoPay mandate or as a fresh merchant transaction.

Then when does the 0.4 per cent MDR apply?

For specified person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above Rs 2,000, NPCI has prescribed a standard MDR of 0.4 per cent.

For transactions of Rs 75,000 and above, the MDR is capped at Rs 300 per transaction.

So, for example:

Rs 3,000 eligible merchant payment: MDR of Rs 12

Rs 50,000 eligible merchant payment: MDR of Rs 200

Rs 1 lakh eligible merchant payment: MDR capped at Rs 300

There are also separate categories with concessional treatment. Capital-market payments have a 0.02 per cent MDR, capped at Rs 300, while specified sectors such as insurance have a flat Rs 5 MDR for transactions above Rs 2,000, according to NPCI's FAQ.

The framework therefore cannot be understood simply as a new charge on every UPI payment above Rs 2,000.

Consumers continue to use UPI free of charge

For ordinary UPI users, the most important clarification is that MDR is not a customer transaction fee.

NPCI says consumers will continue to use UPI without transaction charges. Person-to-person transfers will also remain free.

The new framework is aimed at creating a commercial mechanism within the UPI merchant ecosystem, with NPCI saying the revenue will support areas such as infrastructure, cybersecurity, resilience and customer service.

Check how a payment is processed, rather than just its amount.

A mutual fund SIP collected through UPI AutoPay is different from a one-time UPI investment payment. Similarly, an insurance premium collected through a recurring mandate is different from a fresh merchant transaction.

For investors who have already set up SIPs through UPI AutoPay, there is no prescribed MDR to factor into their monthly investment from October 15.