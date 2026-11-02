UPS pensioners must submit life certificate by Nov 30: How to do it

Pensioners covered under the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) can now submit their annual Life Certificates digitally using Aadhaar-based face authentication, eliminating the need to visit a pension office or bank branch for this exercise.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has introduced the UPS Jeewan Setu – Digital Life Certificate facility through the NPS by Protean eGov mobile application.

The facility is intended to make annual compliance easier for UPS pensioners and help ensure that their monthly assured pension payments continue without interruption. However, pensioners must complete the process by November 30 every year.

PFRDA announced the facility through a circular dated October 30, 2026. It said the mobile application-based service would allow eligible pensioners to generate and submit their Digital Life Certificates using Aadhaar authentication.

What is UPS Jeewan Setu and how does it work?

A Life Certificate is proof that a pensioner is alive and continues to meet the eligibility requirements for receiving pension payments. Pensioners are required to submit it periodically to ensure that their pension disbursing authorities can continue payments.

Under the newly introduced UPS Jeewan Setu facility, pensioners can complete this requirement digitally through the NPS by Protean eGov application.

The process uses Aadhaar-based authentication, including face authentication, to establish the pensioner's identity. Once authentication is successful, the application generates the Digital Life Certificate, which is validated through Aadhaar.

The facility is expected to be particularly useful for elderly pensioners and those who find travelling to pension offices or other designated centres difficult.

How can UPS pensioners submit their Digital Life Certificate?

Eligible pensioners can use the NPS by Protean eGov mobile application to generate and submit their certificates.

The process involves the following steps:

1. Download or open the NPS by Protean eGov mobile application.

2. Select the 'UPS Jeewan Setu – Digital Life Certificate' option on the home screen.

3. Enter your Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) and date of birth.

4. Verify your details using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

5. Select the Aadhaar option and enter your Aadhaar number.

6. Click on 'Continue with Aadhaar' to proceed with authentication.

7. Select the face authentication option and complete the verification process.

8. Once authentication is successful, the application will generate your Life Certificate.

9. Check for the confirmation message stating that the certificate has been generated successfully and click on 'Done' to complete the process.

Pensioners should ensure that their PRAN, date of birth and registered mobile number details are correct before starting the process. They should also complete the Aadhaar authentication steps carefully to avoid delays.

What is the deadline for submitting the UPS Life Certificate?

UPS pensioners must submit their Digital Life Certificates annually by November 30.

PFRDA has emphasised that timely submission is necessary for the uninterrupted continuation of monthly assured pension payments. Pensioners should avoid waiting until the last few days to complete the exercise.

Those who have not yet generated their certificates should use the newly introduced digital facility or approach the relevant pension service provider for assistance.