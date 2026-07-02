Use slowdown in housing sales to negotiate a better property deal

Why sales slowed

Geopolitical uncertainty weighed on buyer sentiment. “The conflict disrupted supply chains and weakened buyer sentiment considerably,” says Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman, ANAROCK Group.

Worries related to artificial intelligence (AI) have also played a part. “Job market concerns in the information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services (ITeS) sectors have also affected buyer sentiment,” says Ravi Shankar Singh, managing director, residential transaction services, Colliers India.

Constant price increases over the past few years have hurt affordability.

Strong sales last year also created a high base.

Developers hold the price line

Developers are holding firm on pricing. Average residential prices across the top seven cities rose 7 per cent year on year in Q2 2026, according to ANAROCK. “The market is seeing some plateauing, but no meaningful correction,” says Kumar. Large listed developers can absorb a sales slowdown without cutting prices.

Where buyers can bargain

Large listed developers face reputational risks if they announce price cuts. “Negotiations can, however, lead to discounts of 5–10 per cent in some cases,” says Singh.

Discounts are likely in ready-to-move homes, where developers incur a carrying cost if they do not sell quickly.

“Buyers could also get a discount in projects with sizeable unsold stock,” says Kumar.

The scope for negotiation varies by market. “Cities with high inventory build-up, like Bengaluru and MMR, offer more room for bargaining,” says Kumar.

A buyer’s financial readiness also matters. Buyers with cash for a down payment or an outright purchase have stronger bargaining power. Buyers with pre-approved home loans also have an advantage.

Scrutinise offers and payment plans

When the market slows, developers may not offer a discount. They may instead rely on offers and payment plans to speed up sales.

They could, for instance, offer waivers on goods and services tax (GST) and stamp duty.

Some large developers now offer deferred-payment plans such as 10:90 or 20:80, or schemes under which buyers pay 1 per cent every month. Such schemes allow buyers to avoid taking a home loan during the construction period. They can instead take it at the time of possession. “This can reduce the eventual home loan requirement from about 80 per cent to about 40–45 per cent,” says Pankaj Kapoor, founder, Liases Foras.

Study payment plans carefully. “Such schemes should not come loaded with a higher base price,” says Kumar.

Developers may also offer a free modular kitchen, free car parking, and waived club membership fees. Check whether possession-linked freebies lapse if the project is delayed and whether waived maintenance fees cover the full ownership period.

“A buyer should calculate the exact rupee value of every offer and compare it with the savings from a direct discount,” says Kumar.

Buyers should not let discounts override fundamentals. “Reputable developers, project quality, and long-term liveability should be their primary focus,” says Anupam Rastogi, co-founder and chief business officer, Square Yards.

Negotiate beyond the base price

In a buyer’s market like the current one, developers respond more favourably to negotiations as sales momentum moderates.

During negotiation, buyers should not focus only on the base price. They should negotiate floor-rise charges, preferential location charges, parking costs, and amenity fees together.

Choose the timing carefully. “Visit projects around quarter-end, when sales teams are under greater pressure to close deals,” says Kumar.

Get quotes from two or three other projects in the same micro-market to strengthen your bargaining power.

Do not wait only for lower prices

Prices have not corrected yet. “There is no guarantee either that a widespread price correction will occur,” says Rastogi. Strong developers are unlikely to cut prices sharply.

Inventory overhang is also not a concern. At the all-India level, it is about 20 months. “An overhang of 24 months is considered optimum. Anything below that is viewed as healthy,” says Kapoor.

Rental yields have improved the case for buying. “Strong rental yields indicate that property appreciation is more likely,” says Kapoor.

Waiting also has costs. “Renting involves annual rent escalations of 5–8 per cent, which can eliminate the perceived savings from delaying home ownership,” says Kumar.

New launches are increasingly shifting towards peripheral locations. A later purchase may force buyers to compromise on proximity to established city centres. “Waiting may also mean missing preferred inventory, future price appreciation, and infrastructure-led value creation,” says Singh.

When a wait can help

A wait has merit if a buyer is considering a purchase from smaller developers under greater financial stress. It may also provide opportunities in select micro-markets with high stress. “Waiting also gives buyers more time to strengthen their financial position,” says Rastogi.

Run these checks before buying

Rather than try to time the market perfectly, buyers should focus on the right location, the right product, and a credible developer. Avoid builders that have taken very large commitments. “Such builders may default on deliveries or delay them,” says Kapoor.

Rental yield should also be an important consideration. “It should preferably be above 3–3.5 per cent,” says Kapoor.

The location should have enough density and must suit end users. It should also be rentable. A home that cannot attract tenants may not work well for end users who may need the flexibility to rent it out later.

Existing investors: Hold quality assets

Existing investors should continue to hold their properties unless they need liquidity. They should not make decisions based on short-term market fluctuations. “Well-located residential properties continue to have long-term demand,” says Rastogi.

Kapoor says strong rental yields also offer investors the option of renting out their properties instead of selling them.

Investors should also bear in mind that areas with better infrastructure offer sound growth prospects.

New investors: Focus on fundamentals

New investors may consider a purchase. “Builders want to sell inventory faster, so investors can negotiate hard,” says Kapoor.

Execution risk remains the main concern. Investors should assess the developer carefully. “Buy only where delivery concerns are not visible,” says Kapoor. Check whether the developer has delivered earlier projects on time.