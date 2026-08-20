Vehicle loans soar, but half the borrowers have ₹60 lakh+ debt exposure

Nearly half of vehicle-loan borrowers have total credit exposure of ₹60 lakh or more, pointing to a growing concentration of borrowing among customers with multiple credit relationships, according to CRIF High Mark's latest vehicle-finance report.

The trend is particularly relevant for consumers because the amount a person borrows to buy a vehicle is no longer the only measure of their leverage. Existing home loans, personal loans, credit cards and other vehicle loans can push a borrower’s overall outstanding credit exposure substantially higher.

Why ₹60 lakh-plus exposure matters

A borrower may take a ₹10 lakh car loan, for example, but if they already have a ₹40 lakh home loan, ₹5 lakh personal loan and ₹5 lakh of other outstanding credit, their overall exposure is already around ₹60 lakh.

That distinction matters for lenders as well as borrowers because multiple active loans can increase repayment obligations even when each individual loan appears manageable.

At the same time, the report indicates some improvement in the quality of the borrower mix: the share of unsecured borrowers in the segment fell to 9.2% from 11%.

Used-car loans are growing fastest

Used-car financing has emerged as the fastest-growing segment of vehicle finance, with its portfolio recording a 26.2% five-year CAGR between June 2021 and June 2026.

The segment’s borrower base has expanded 2.4 times over the same period, indicating that financing for pre-owned vehicles is increasingly moving into the formal credit system.

The growth is also being driven by new borrowers. Around 75% of used-car loan originations came from borrowers who were new to the product, suggesting that financing is bringing a new pool of consumers into the organised used-vehicle market.

For consumers, this means buying a used car is increasingly becoming a financed purchase rather than a transaction funded entirely through savings.

However, the rapid expansion also comes with credit-risk considerations. CRIF High Mark data shows that multi-loan used-car borrowers—those with two or more active loans—rose to 6.7% from 4.8% over five years.

A used car may have a lower sticker price than a new vehicle, but buyers should not assume that a smaller loan automatically means lower financial stress. Interest rates, loan tenure, insurance, maintenance and the borrower's existing EMIs all determine the actual cost of ownership.

Delinquency — the risk story

But rapid credit growth is not without risks.

Used-car loans recorded PAR 31–90 delinquency of 3.1%, according to the CRIF data, while later-stage delinquency remains relatively controlled.

PAR 31–90 refers to loans where payments are overdue by more than 30 days but less than 90 days. It is an early warning signal: the borrower has begun missing payments, although the loan has not yet entered the more serious 90-plus-day delinquency category.

The relatively higher early-stage delinquency makes this a segment lenders will need to monitor as its borrower base expands.

At the same time, the decline in the unsecured borrower share to 9.2% from 11% indicates some derisking in the segment.

The stress is more pronounced in some states. Uttar Pradesh, which recorded a 32.6% five-year CAGR in used-car financing, had PAR 91–180 of 1.3%. Karnataka's used-car portfolio grew 31%, while its delinquency stood at 1%. Telangana recorded 29.7% growth and 1% delinquency.

By comparison, auto loans grew 17.6% nationally, with PAR 91–180 at just 0.6%. Maharashtra was the largest auto-loan market, accounting for 12.8% of outstanding portfolio, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 9.6%.

Two-wheeler loans show highest late-stage stress

Among the four categories, two-wheeler loans had the highest pan-India PAR 91–180 at 1.2%, even as the segment grew at a healthy 19.7% CAGR over five years.

Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest delinquency among the top states at 1.8%, while Bihar stood at 1.4%. Uttar Pradesh, the largest market with 11.7% of the outstanding portfolio, recorded 1.3% delinquency.