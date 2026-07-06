Vinod Chopra buys Bandra flat from Rakeysh Mehra's firm for Rs 7.8 cr

Filmmaker Vinod Dinanath Chopra has purchased a residential apartment in Mumbai's upscale Bandra (West) locality from Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures Private for Rs 7.75 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The transaction, registered on June 30, 2026, pertains to a flat in Bahar Apartment on Pali Mala Road, one of Bandra's sought-after residential pockets. The seller is Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures Private Limited, represented by Bharathi Mehra, while the purchaser is filmmaker Vinod Dinanath Chopra.

The apartment has a carpet area of 698 sq ft and was purchased for Rs 7.75 crore. The buyer paid stamp duty of Rs 46.5 lakh for the transaction.

Based on the consideration value, the deal translates into an acquisition cost of nearly Rs 1.11 lakh per sq ft on the carpet area.

According to the sale deed, the property is located on the ground floor. Along with the apartment, the transaction includes a 19.56% undivided share in the common areas and land of the Bahar Apartment Condominium, along with all incidental rights attached to the property.

Property records show that Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures had acquired the apartment in October 2007.

Pali Mala Road in Bandra West remains one of Mumbai's most premium residential micro-markets, attracting film personalities, business families and high-net-worth individuals because of its proximity to Carter Road, Bandstand and the commercial districts of Bandra-Kurla Complex and Lower Parel.