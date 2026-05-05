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Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Wadia-backed Bombay Realty's ₹6,500 cr project starts at ₹5.8 cr in Dadar

Wadia-backed Bombay Realty's ₹6,500 cr project starts at ₹5.8 cr in Dadar

Bombay Realty Bets Big on Dadar with Ultra-Luxury THREE ICC Tower

real estate, MUFG

Representational Photo.| Image: Bloomberg

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 11:29 AM IST

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Mumbai’s ultra-luxury housing market is no longer just about sea-facing towers in South Mumbai or new-age hubs like BKC—it’s quietly shifting toward central, well-connected micro-markets. The latest signal comes from Bombay Realty,  the real estate arm of Wadia Group, which has launched THREE ICC, an ultra-luxury residential tower in Dadar with an estimated revenue potential of ₹6,500 crore.
 
A ₹5.75 crore entry point into central Mumbai luxury
 
THREE ICC is positioned at the top end of Mumbai’s housing market:
 
Apartments priced from ₹5.75 crore onwards
Configurations: 3, 4, 4.5 and 5 BHK residences

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Sizes ranging from 1,283 sq. ft. to nearly 3,000 sq. ft.+
 
 
This places the project firmly in the ultra-premium segment, targeting buyers who are upgrading—not just buying a home.
 
Part of the larger Island City Center (ICC) development, the project builds on the success of its earlier phases—One ICC and Two ICC—and reflects a broader trend: buyers are now prioritising location, space and long-term value over just a premium address.
 
What today’s luxury buyer really wants
 
The launch reflects a clear shift in buyer behaviour.
 
According to Jehangir Wadia,Vice-Chairman of The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited,  the focus is no longer just on owning a home—but on how that home improves daily life.
 
Today’s buyer is looking for:
 
More space per family member
Better ventilation and natural light
Privacy within dense urban settings
Access to wellness, greenery and community
 
In short, luxury is being redefined as livability + longevity, not just location.
 
Why Dadar is suddenly back in focus
 
For years, luxury housing in Mumbai gravitated toward:
 
South Mumbai (legacy premium)
Lower Parel (redevelopment-driven growth)
BKC (corporate proximity)
 
But Dadar is emerging as a strong contender again.
 
Here’s why:
 
Central connectivity: Easy access to Lower Parel, BKC, South Mumbai
Strong rail and road infrastructure
Proximity to upcoming infrastructure corridors
Established social and cultural ecosystem
 
As Rohit Santhosh, CEO, Bombay Realty, added: “Mumbai’s housing aspirations are evolving rapidly. As infrastructure reshapes the city’s movement patterns, centrally located micro-markets like Dadar are gaining renewed relevance. Today’s luxury homebuyer is looking beyond just an apartment; they are looking for scale, security, connectivity, lifestyle infrastructure and a complete ecosystem. THREE ICC has been designed precisely around these expectations. It brings together large-format residences, the advantages of integrated development."
 
The “integrated living” model
 
THREE ICC is not being pitched as a standalone tower—but as part of a larger gated ecosystem.
 
What that means for buyers:
 
Landscaped open spaces within the complex
Dedicated zones for:
Wellness
Sports
Recreation
Community interaction
 
One of the most telling signals from this launch is the return of large-format homes.
 
After years of compact luxury:
 
Buyers are now demanding larger layouts
Especially post-pandemic, where homes double as:
Workspaces
Social spaces
Wellness zones
 
 Mumbai recorded housing sales of 14,627 units in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026), down 2 per cent year-on-year (YoY), according to Real Estate Intelligence Service (REIS) by JLL Research.  The new launches, meanwhile, grew 3 per cent YoY to 15,823 units.
 

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 11:29 AM IST

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