Wadia-backed Bombay Realty's ₹6,500 cr project starts at ₹5.8 cr in Dadar
Bombay Realty Bets Big on Dadar with Ultra-Luxury THREE ICC Tower
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
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Mumbai’s ultra-luxury housing market is no longer just about sea-facing towers in South Mumbai or new-age hubs like BKC—it’s quietly shifting toward central, well-connected micro-markets. The latest signal comes from Bombay Realty, the real estate arm of Wadia Group, which has launched THREE ICC, an ultra-luxury residential tower in Dadar with an estimated revenue potential of ₹6,500 crore.
A ₹5.75 crore entry point into central Mumbai luxury
THREE ICC is positioned at the top end of Mumbai’s housing market:
Apartments priced from ₹5.75 crore onwards
Configurations: 3, 4, 4.5 and 5 BHK residences
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Sizes ranging from 1,283 sq. ft. to nearly 3,000 sq. ft.+
This places the project firmly in the ultra-premium segment, targeting buyers who are upgrading—not just buying a home.
Part of the larger Island City Center (ICC) development, the project builds on the success of its earlier phases—One ICC and Two ICC—and reflects a broader trend: buyers are now prioritising location, space and long-term value over just a premium address.
What today’s luxury buyer really wants
The launch reflects a clear shift in buyer behaviour.
According to Jehangir Wadia,Vice-Chairman of The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited, the focus is no longer just on owning a home—but on how that home improves daily life.
Today’s buyer is looking for:
More space per family member
Better ventilation and natural light
Privacy within dense urban settings
Access to wellness, greenery and community
In short, luxury is being redefined as livability + longevity, not just location.
Why Dadar is suddenly back in focus
For years, luxury housing in Mumbai gravitated toward:
South Mumbai (legacy premium)
Lower Parel (redevelopment-driven growth)
BKC (corporate proximity)
But Dadar is emerging as a strong contender again.
Here’s why:
Central connectivity: Easy access to Lower Parel, BKC, South Mumbai
Strong rail and road infrastructure
Proximity to upcoming infrastructure corridors
Established social and cultural ecosystem
As Rohit Santhosh, CEO, Bombay Realty, added: “Mumbai’s housing aspirations are evolving rapidly. As infrastructure reshapes the city’s movement patterns, centrally located micro-markets like Dadar are gaining renewed relevance. Today’s luxury homebuyer is looking beyond just an apartment; they are looking for scale, security, connectivity, lifestyle infrastructure and a complete ecosystem. THREE ICC has been designed precisely around these expectations. It brings together large-format residences, the advantages of integrated development."
The “integrated living” model
THREE ICC is not being pitched as a standalone tower—but as part of a larger gated ecosystem.
What that means for buyers:
Landscaped open spaces within the complex
Dedicated zones for:
Wellness
Sports
Recreation
Community interaction
One of the most telling signals from this launch is the return of large-format homes.
After years of compact luxury:
Buyers are now demanding larger layouts
Especially post-pandemic, where homes double as:
Workspaces
Social spaces
Wellness zones
Mumbai recorded housing sales of 14,627 units in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026), down 2 per cent year-on-year (YoY), according to Real Estate Intelligence Service (REIS) by JLL Research. The new launches, meanwhile, grew 3 per cent YoY to 15,823 units.
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Topics : wadia group
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First Published: May 05 2026 | 11:29 AM IST