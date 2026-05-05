Wadia-backed Bombay Realty's ₹6,500 cr project starts at ₹5.8 cr in Dadar

Mumbai’s ultra-luxury housing market is no longer just about sea-facing towers in South Mumbai or new-age hubs like BKC—it’s quietly shifting toward central, well-connected micro-markets. The latest signal comes from Bombay Realty, the real estate arm of Wadia Group, which has launched THREE ICC, an ultra-luxury residential tower in Dadar with an estimated revenue potential of ₹6,500 crore.

A ₹5.75 crore entry point into central Mumbai luxury

THREE ICC is positioned at the top end of Mumbai’s housing market:

Apartments priced from ₹5.75 crore onwards

Configurations: 3, 4, 4.5 and 5 BHK residences

Sizes ranging from 1,283 sq. ft. to nearly 3,000 sq. ft.+

This places the project firmly in the ultra-premium segment, targeting buyers who are upgrading—not just buying a home.

Part of the larger Island City Center (ICC) development, the project builds on the success of its earlier phases—One ICC and Two ICC—and reflects a broader trend: buyers are now prioritising location, space and long-term value over just a premium address.

What today’s luxury buyer really wants

The launch reflects a clear shift in buyer behaviour.

According to Jehangir Wadia,Vice-Chairman of The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited, the focus is no longer just on owning a home—but on how that home improves daily life.

Today’s buyer is looking for:

More space per family member

Better ventilation and natural light

Privacy within dense urban settings

Access to wellness, greenery and community

In short, luxury is being redefined as livability + longevity, not just location.

Why Dadar is suddenly back in focus

For years, luxury housing in Mumbai gravitated toward:

South Mumbai (legacy premium)

Lower Parel (redevelopment-driven growth)

BKC (corporate proximity)

But Dadar is emerging as a strong contender again.

Here’s why:

Central connectivity: Easy access to Lower Parel, BKC, South Mumbai

Strong rail and road infrastructure

Proximity to upcoming infrastructure corridors

Established social and cultural ecosystem

As Rohit Santhosh, CEO, Bombay Realty, added: “Mumbai’s housing aspirations are evolving rapidly. As infrastructure reshapes the city’s movement patterns, centrally located micro-markets like Dadar are gaining renewed relevance. Today’s luxury homebuyer is looking beyond just an apartment; they are looking for scale, security, connectivity, lifestyle infrastructure and a complete ecosystem. THREE ICC has been designed precisely around these expectations. It brings together large-format residences, the advantages of integrated development."

The “integrated living” model

THREE ICC is not being pitched as a standalone tower—but as part of a larger gated ecosystem.

What that means for buyers:

Landscaped open spaces within the complex

Dedicated zones for:

Wellness

Sports

Recreation

Community interaction

One of the most telling signals from this launch is the return of large-format homes.

After years of compact luxury:

Buyers are now demanding larger layouts

Especially post-pandemic, where homes double as:

Workspaces

Social spaces

Wellness zones

Mumbai recorded housing sales of 14,627 units in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026), down 2 per cent year-on-year (YoY), according to Real Estate Intelligence Service (REIS) by JLL Research. The new launches, meanwhile, grew 3 per cent YoY to 15,823 units.