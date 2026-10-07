Want ₹4 lakh in home-loan tax benefits? Here's what couples must do

Buying a home jointly with a spouse can help a couple maximise their home-loan tax benefits, but simply adding both names to the property papers does not automatically allow both to claim deductions.

For a spouse to claim a deduction on a jointly owned property, they generally need to be both a co-owner of the house and a co-borrower on the home loan. They must also actually contribute towards repayment of the loan.

"To each claim a home-loan deduction, both spouses must be co-owners of the property and co-borrowers on the loan, and both must actually contribute to the EMI. Ownership alone, or being a borrower alone, won't do.

Also, a co-owned property does not have to be owned by only two people. The Income-tax Act allows a property to have any number of co-owners, and each eligible co-owner can claim deductions based on their share and contribution.

The deduction becomes available only once construction is complete and possession is taken. Interest paid during the construction period is claimed separately, in five equal instalments from the year construction finishes," said Archit Gupta, CEO and Founder of ClearTax.

Both spouses can claim up to ₹2 lakh interest

For a self-occupied property, each eligible co-owner can claim a deduction of up to ₹2 lakh a year on home-loan interest, subject to the applicable tax rules and conditions.

Thus, where a couple jointly owns a house, jointly borrows the loan and both contribute to the EMI, their combined interest deduction can potentially go up to ₹4 lakh.

However, the ₹2-lakh limit does not mean each spouse can automatically claim ₹2 lakh. The deduction must also be supported by the person's ownership share and the amount of interest actually borne.

"You can't freely adjust the split to maximise the combined benefit. Each spouse's claim is capped by both the ₹2 lakh ceiling and their actual share in the property, so a 50:50 ownership lets each claim their share of the interest up to ₹2 lakh, but a 20:80 split limits the minority owner to their smaller portion," said Gupta.

Both spouses earn ₹30 lakh, live in their co-owned (50:50) self-occupied home, each with a full deduction stack. Without co-ownership, Spouse B cannot claim interest, drops below the old-regime advantage, and switches to the new regime. An illustrative tax calculation by Clear Tax in the accompanying chart shows how the difference can play out for a couple earning ₹30 lakh each, living in a jointly owned 50:50 self-occupied property and claiming a full set of deductions.

With both spouses eligible to claim ₹2 lakh each of home-loan interest under Section 24(b), their total deductions work out to ₹9 lakh each. Their taxable income under the old tax regime falls to ₹21 lakh each, resulting in tax payable of ₹4.60 lakh per spouse.

The household's combined tax outgo in this illustration is therefore ₹9.20 lakh.

Without co-ownership, Spouse B cannot claim the ₹2 lakh home-loan interest deduction. Total deductions fall to ₹7 lakh for that spouse, pushing taxable income to ₹23 lakh. In the illustration, Spouse B switches to the new regime, with tax payable of ₹4.76 lakh.

That takes the household's combined tax bill to ₹9.36 lakh — ₹15,600 higher than in the co-ownership scenario.

Ownership percentage matters

The share in the property becomes particularly important when ownership is not equal.

For example, a 50:50 ownership structure allows each spouse to claim their eligible share of the interest, subject to the individual ₹2-lakh ceiling for a self-occupied property.

But if ownership is split 20:80, the 20% owner cannot simply claim ₹2 lakh because the other spouse has a larger income or is willing to bear more of the EMI. The deduction has to be supported by the person's ownership interest and actual contribution.

In other words, couples cannot freely rearrange the deduction between themselves simply to maximise their tax saving.

What if only one spouse pays the EMI?

This is where joint ownership can get misunderstood.

If both spouses are owners and borrowers but only one spouse actually services the EMI, the spouse who bears the interest cost is the one who can claim the corresponding deduction, subject to the ownership-related limitation.

The other spouse cannot claim a deduction merely because their name appears on the property documents or loan agreement.

Conversely, paying the entire EMI does not automatically allow one spouse to claim the entire interest deduction if the ownership structure does not support it.

"If one spouse pays the entire EMI, only that spouse can claim the interest, and even then only up to the limit tied to their ownership share. So paying the full EMI doesn't let a spouse claim more than their ownership proportion allows; the other spouse, having borne nothing, claims nothing for that year," said Gupta.

What if both spouses contribute?

Where both spouses genuinely contribute to the EMI, both can claim a deduction, each for the share of interest they actually bear, and each within their own limit. "This is the arrangement that lets a couple double up the benefit legitimately, because two co-owners servicing the loan can together claim up to ₹2 lakh each on a self-occupied property, provided their ownership shares support it," said Gupta.

A co-borrower is not necessarily entitled to a deduction

Being a co-borrower without being an owner does not by itself create a tax deduction.

For the home-loan benefit, the spouse needs to have both an ownership interest in the property and borrower status on the loan, along with actually bearing the relevant cost.

This distinction is particularly important for couples who add a spouse as a co-borrower to improve loan eligibility but do not include that spouse as a property owner.

What about interest paid during construction?

The home-loan interest deduction becomes available after construction is complete and possession is taken.

Interest paid during the construction period is treated separately and can be claimed in five equal instalments from the year in which construction is completed, subject to the applicable conditions.