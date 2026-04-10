Want to skip immigration queues at airports? Here's FTI-TTP enrolment guide

]A government facility that allows faster and smoother immigration clearance for Indian nationals at major airports remains underutilised though international travel is increasing and terminals are packed.

The Fast Track Immigration – Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) enables quicker clearance through automated e-gates, reducing wait times at both departure and arrival. Here is an explainer on how the system works, who can apply, and the two ways to enrol.

What is the FTI-TTP programme?

FTI-TTP is an initiative of the Home Ministry that expedites immigration clearance for pre-verified passengers. Once approved, travellers can bypass traditional counters and use automated e-gates that rely on biometric authentication.

The programme is helpful for business travellers and frequent flyers.

Where is it available?

The facility is currently available at major international airports, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata. It is expected to be expanded to more places.

Travellers can register either offline at the airport or through an online application process.

Offline enrolment (at airport)

This is the quicker option for those travelling imminently.

Process:

Visit the FTI-TTP counter or designated e-gate lane at the airport Present a passport with at least six months’ validity Complete biometric capture (fingerprints and facial scan)

Await approval

Once cleared, the traveller can begin using e-gates for immigration checks.

Limitations:

Approval may depend on real-time verification, and queues at enrolment counters may still exist during busy hours.

2. Online enrolment (recommended)

The online route is more structured and reduces last-minute uncertainty.

Steps

Register at ftittp.mha.gov.in/fti Log in and fill out an application form Upload required documents Submit the application (currently no fee) Wait for background verification Book an appointment for biometric capture

Important:

Biometric verification is mandatory and must be completed either at an airport Immigration Check Post (ICP) or at a Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Key points to note while applying

Select the correct passport category. Most Indian travellers should choose ECNR (Emigration Check Not Required) to avoid additional compliance requirements.

Ensure document uploads are clear and meet specified guidelines. Poor-quality uploads can delay processing.

Review all details carefully before submission to avoid errors that may require reapplication.

Biometric verification

Applicants must complete biometric verification physically. There are two primary options:

At Delhi airport (ICP): Suitable for those travelling through the capital, offering a relatively seamless process.

At FRRO offices: Available in cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru for those not transiting via Delhi.

What happens after approval?

Once enrolled and approved:

The membership remains valid for up to 10 years or until passport expiry, whichever is earlier

Travellers can use automated e-gates at both departure and arrival

Manual passport stamping and long queues can largely be avoided

The system uses facial recognition and stored biometric data to authenticate passengers in seconds.

Why this matters for Indian travellers

With rising outbound travel and increasing congestion at major airports, time spent at immigration counters has become a key friction point. The FTI-TTP programme aligns India with global trusted traveller systems such as the US Global Entry and similar fast-track border control frameworks.

For professionals and frequent international travellers, the value lies in predictability and time savings. Even a 30–45 minute reduction per trip can translate into significant efficiency gains over multiple journeys.