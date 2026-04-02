Want to stay employable? India's top skills for the next 5 years revealed

In a rapidly evolving job market shaped by technology, India is staring at a clear reality: if you’re not building digital, data or cybersecurity skills, you risk being left behind.

That’s the central message of the NIIT India Skills Gap Report 2026, released by NIIT Ltd. in partnership with YouGov on Wednesday. Based on responses from 3,500 participants across the country, the report captures how employers, students and professionals are navigating the future of work.

Digital, data and cybersecurity dominate hiring priorities

Across sectors—from IT and BFSI to healthcare, FMCG and government—digital and data skills consistently rank among the top three capabilities needed over the next 3–5 years.

The confidence gap, however, is visible early:

Early-career professionals show stronger confidence than students:

Cybersecurity basics: 64% vs 57%

Cloud tools: 66% vs 56%

Data analysis: 67% vs 56%

Senior management reports the highest confidence overall, reflecting experience-driven skill accumulation.

Encouragingly, 86% of recruiters and CXOs say they are confident about accessing skilled talent in the coming years. This confidence is largely driven by:

Internal reskilling and upskilling (26%)

Industry–academia partnerships (24%)

The mid-career talent paradox

One of the sharpest insights from the report is a paradox in hiring: mid-career professionals are in high demand—but short supply.

47% of employers actively recruit from the 6–15 years experience segment

Yet, 38% of recruiters call it the most constrained talent pool

This mismatch is pushing organisations to invest heavily in learning:

69% of companies increased L&D budgets in the past year

54% run apprenticeship or internship programmes

EdTech partnerships are emerging as a scalable solution for industry-aligned training

AI is reshaping jobs—but not eliminating them

Additionally, 54% of employers run structured apprenticeship or internship programmes, while scalable EdTech partnerships are gaining traction as a preferred model for delivering industry-aligned, inclusive skilling at scale.

Despite the buzz around artificial intelligence, the report suggests a more nuanced reality.

40% of employers expect AI to have a moderate to minimal impact on roles

The focus is on:

Task redesign

Productivity gains

Workflow evolution

At the same time, CXOs are twice as likely as recruiters to expect a transformational shift, indicating a split in how deeply AI disruption is perceived.

Shift from degrees to skills-first hiring

Hiring is no longer just about degrees—it’s about demonstrable skills.

38% of respondents say employers now value certifications and micro-credentials beyond traditional degrees

43% of learners are aware of the specific skills employers want

Another 43% actively track in-demand skills in their industries

This signals a growing alignment between what candidates are learning and what companies need.

“The NIIT India Skills Gap Report 2026 reinforces that digital, data and cybersecurity skills are now core capabilities across roles and industries. At the same time, organisations are recognising that sustainable talent growth requires inclusive skilling strategies that expand access to these capabilities across diverse talent pools," said Pankaj Jathar, CEO, NIIT Ltd.

Diversity-led skilling moves mainstream In a significant shift, diversity is no longer a side initiative—it’s embedded into workforce strategy. On the importance of inclusive skilling, he further added “Diversity-led skilling is no longer peripheral to workforce planning. By aligning inclusion goals with industry-recognised digital skills, organisations are addressing talent shortages while creating more equitable pathways into emerging roles.”

44% of organisations integrate diversity and inclusion into skilling programmes

Key beneficiaries include:

Early-career and first-generation graduates (53%)

Women professionals (48%)

Academic institutions are also stepping up:

54% focus on students from rural/underserved backgrounds

49% support first-generation learners

A widening confidence and optimism gap

The report highlights a psychological divide in the workforce:

Students rate their job readiness at 57/100

Senior professionals rate themselves at 82/100

Similarly:

Only 35% of students feel very optimistic about career growth

Compared to over 50% of working professionals

Upskilling is essential—but barriers remain

There is strong intent to learn:

47% of students and employees are willing to spend 2–5 hours per week on upskilling

This aligns with 49% of employers’ expectations

However, key challenges persist:

High cost (41%)

Lack of awareness about relevant programmes

Interestingly, these barriers outweigh issues like time constraints or motivation.

Remote work expectations don’t match reality

A clear disconnect is emerging in workplace expectations:

62% of students prefer hybrid work

But only 38% of employers offer fully remote roles

Other key findings from the report:

Confidence gap in skill readiness Students rate their overall skill adequacy for the next career step at just 57/100, while senior management professionals score themselves at 82/100 - highlighting a growing assurance that comes with experience and targeted upskilling Optimism divide Only 35% of students are very optimistic about significant career growth in the next 3-5 years, compared to over 50% of employed professionals across mid and senior levels.

AI impact expectations 40% of employers and academic heads anticipate a moderate impact from AI on workforce roles (evolution or displacement), while CXOs are twice as likely as recruiters to predict a transformational shift Upskilling time commitment Nearly half (47%) of students and employees are willing to dedicate 2-5 hours per week to upskilling, aligning closely with what 49% of employers and academic heads consider a desirable range for staying job-ready.

Barriers to access High cost (41%) and lack of awareness about relevant programs emerge as the top challenges to pursuing formal upskilling, cited more frequently than time constraints or motivation issues L&D budget growth 69% of organisations increased their learning and development spend per employee last year, reflecting a strategic push toward building internal capabilities amid talent shortages Remote-work misalignment 62% of students prefer hybrid work models, yet only 38% of employers offer fully remote roles across all functions, creating a clear expectation gap for new entrants.