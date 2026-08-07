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Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Weeks after ₹14 cr deal, Siddhant Chaturvedi buys another flat for Rs 13 cr

Weeks after ₹14 cr deal, Siddhant Chaturvedi buys another flat for Rs 13 cr

Siddhant Chaturvedi Buys ₹12.63 Crore Flat in Mumbai's Juhu-JVPD, Weeks After ₹13.91 Crore Purchase

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and his mother, Meenal Laxman Chaturvedi, have purchased a residential property in Juhu. T

Siddhant Chaturvedi's Second Big Mumbai Property Bet Is in the Same Building

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 10:09 AM IST

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Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and his mother Meenal Laxman Chaturvedi have purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai's upscale Juhu-Vile Parle Development (JVPD) area for Rs 12.63 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by real estate consultancy firm Liases Foras.
 
The transaction was registered on July 31, 2026.
 
The apartment is located on the seventh floor of the residential building Namo Krishna on 10 N.S. Road in Vile Parle West, Mumbai. The property has a RERA carpet area of 1,640.63 square feet (around 152.42 square metres) and a total area of 1,804.67 square feet. It also comes with one automatic robotic car parking space.
 
 
The property was purchased from Relcon Infraprojects Ltd..
 
The buyers paid a stamp duty of Rs 75.76 lakh for the transaction.

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JVPD, located between Juhu and Vile Parle, is one of Mumbai's most sought-after residential neighbourhoods, known for its premium apartments, proximity to Juhu Beach, and easy access to commercial hubs, airports, and entertainment districts. 
 
This is  Chaturvedi's second real estate purchase in less than two months. His mother and him bought a flat in  upscale Juhu locality for ₹13.91 crore in June 2026. The transaction, registered on June 19, 2026, pertains to another residential apartment on the sixth floor of the same Namo Krishna building.
 
The apartment has a carpet area of 201.96 square metres (2,173.87 sq ft), while the built-up area, as per the valuation document, is 222.24 square metres. The property was purchased from Suchita Ramesh Deora through an Agreement for Sale.
 
Siddhant Chaturvedi made his breakthrough with Gully Boy and has since starred in films including Gehraiyaan, Phone Bhoot, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Yudhra. The actor is among a growing list of celebrities investing in Mumbai's luxury residential market, which has continued to witness strong demand for premium homes in established micro-markets such as Juhu, Bandra, and Worli.
 
Property details at a glance
 
  • Buyer: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Meenal Laxman Chaturvedi
  • Seller: Relcon Infraprojects Ltd.
  • Location: Namo Krishna, 10 N.S. Road, JVPD, Vile Parle West, Mumbai
  • Purchase value: Rs 12.63 crore
  • Registration date: July 31, 2026
  • Carpet area: 1,640.63 sq ft
  • Total area: 1,804.67 sq ft
  • Parking: One automatic robotic car parking space
  • Stamp duty paid: Rs 75.76 lakh
 
Over the past year, Indian cricketer Shubman Gill acquired a sea-facing apartment in Juhu worth around ₹20.7 crore, while actor Allu Arjun leased a luxury penthouse in the neighbourhood for Rs 16 lakh pr month.  Actress Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene also sold a Juhu apartment in late 2025 for ₹3.9 crore, according to CRE Matrix documents.
 

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 10:09 AM IST