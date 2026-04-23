What $1 mn buys today: Real estate in India vs the world's costliest cities

India’s luxury housing market is getting more expensive—and fast. A new global comparison shows that $1 million now buys significantly less prime residential space in Indian cities than it did a year ago, reflecting strong demand and rising wealth at the top end of the market.According to Knight Frank’s Wealth Report 2026, $1 million can now buy 96 sq m in Mumbai, 205 sq m in Delhi, and 357 sq m in Bengaluru, all lower than last year despite a weaker rupee.

India still affordable globally—but gap is narrowing

Even with rising prices, Indian cities remain relatively affordable compared to global luxury hubs.

Monaco remains the world’s most expensive market, where $1 million buys just 16 sq m

Hong Kong: 23 sq m

How much prime property can USD 1mn buy Geneva: 28 sq m

In contrast:

Mumbai: 96 sq m

Delhi: 205 sq m

Bengaluru: 357 sq m

But the trend is clear: India is becoming steadily more expensive in the luxury segment

Prices rising faster than currency gains

Interestingly, even though the rupee depreciated by about 5.4%, which should technically make Indian property cheaper for dollar buyers, property prices rose even faster.

Mumbai prices rose 8.7% YoY

Delhi: 6.9% YoY

Bengaluru: 9.4% YoY

This means:

Area (in square meters) purchasable for $ 1 mn (5-year comparison) for Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru The rupee depreciated 5.4%, amounting to more Rupees per USD however prime property price per square foot (sq ft)in all three cities rose faster (Mumbai ~8.7%, Delhi 6.9% and Bengaluru 9.4%) than that the foreign exchange gain You get less space for the same $1 million, because price appreciation has outpaced currency movement.

Luxury housing demand driving price surge

The rise in prices is being driven by strong demand in the premium segment.

Mumbai, in particular, has seen:

Record sales in $2 million+ homes

Strong demand for prime and super-prime properties



At the same time, Bengaluru has emerged as a standout market, benefiting from:

Tech wealth

Startup founders

High-income professionals

India climbs global luxury property rankings

India’s growing wealth base is now visible in global rankings.

In Knight Frank’s Prime International Residential Index (PIRI 100):

Bengaluru jumped 32 places to rank 8th globally, with 9.4% price growth

Mumbai moved up to 10th place, with 8.7% growth

Delhi climbed to 17th, with 6.9% growth