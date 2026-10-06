What ₹11.5 crore gets you at DLF's sold-out luxury retirement project

Earlier this week real estate major DLF announced the complete sell-out of The Aureva, its luxury retirement housing project in Sector 63, Gurugram, with total sales of approximately ₹1,985 crore. The project comprises 172 residences, which means the average ticket size works out to about ₹11.5 crore per home.

So, what does a home at The Aureva cost?

At the headline level, buyers have paid an average of ₹11.5 crore for a residence and additional costs such as GST, stamp duty, registration and other project-related charges may apply.

What are buyers getting for ₹11.5 crore?

The Aureva is not being positioned as a conventional retirement complex with smaller apartments and basic assisted-living facilities.

It is a G+45 standalone luxury tower comprising 4 BHK residences, with dedicated staff dormitories, private decks, premium finishes and universally accessible design features. Each residence comes with three dedicated parking spaces.

The project is spread across approximately 4.17 acres and has a total saleable area of more than 7.5 lakh sq ft. Its total carpet area is more than 4 lakh sq ft.

The project is designed around three broad propositions: wellbeing, independence and community.

"Designed as an exclusive enclave, the development caters to discerning homeowners seeking a vibrant and fulfilling lifestyle supported by world-class amenities, wellness offerings, hospitality-inspired services, integrated healthcare access, and opportunities for meaningful social connection," DLF said in a statement.

Amenities include:

Luxury clubhouse

Fitness and wellness facilities

Indoor swimming pool

Spa

Yoga pavilion

Meditation centre

Library

Banquet space

Landscaped gardens

Outdoor gathering areas

Curated social infrastructure

Professionally managed on-site medical centre

Emergency response support

The healthcare component is a key differentiator. DLF said the on-site medical centre is intended to provide need-based healthcare support within the community, rather than requiring residents to leave the development for every healthcare requirement.

How expensive is it on a per-square-foot basis?

Using the project's reported sales and unit details, the average realisation works out to approximately ₹28,000 per sq ft.

Why is this called retirement housing?

The Aureva is part of a broader shift in India's senior-living market.

Rather than positioning retirement homes purely as assisted-living facilities, DLF is pitching The Aureva as a luxury residential community for older homeowners who want independence, social interaction, wellness and healthcare access in one ecosystem.

DLF's Aakash Ohri said the project was conceived around changing expectations of luxury, with buyers increasingly looking for wellbeing, convenience, healthcare and community rather than conventional markers of luxury alone.

"The Aureva represents DLF's vision of redefining luxury retirement housing in India. As expectations evolve beyond traditional markers of luxury, residents increasingly seek homes that enhance everyday life through thoughtful design, holistic wellbeing, seamless convenience, and a strong sense of community," said Ohri.

This makes The Aureva different from the traditional image of a retirement home. The buyer is essentially purchasing a high-end residential apartment, while also getting access to a set of services and infrastructure designed around ageing.

Where is The Aureva located?

The project is located in Sector 63, Gurugram, along the city's premium residential corridor and adjoining The Arbour.

DLF said it has connectivity to Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road and NH-48, besides Gurugram's commercial, educational and lifestyle destinations.

Complete sell-out: ₹1,985 crore

Average ticket Size: ~₹11.5 crore

Average residence size: 4,121 sq. ft. (Saleable)

Average price: ₹28,000 per sq. ft. The Aureva marks DLF’s first foray into senior living, under Haryana’s Retirement Housing Policy. Why now? "People are no longer looking to step away from the cities and networks that have shaped their lives. Instead, they want to remain close to family, friends, healthcare, cultural experiences and the social fabric they have built over decades. The future of living will be defined by integrated urban communities that seamlessly combine wellness, convenience, security and engagement. These environments will go beyond providing a place to live; they will foster a sense of belonging, encourage meaningful interactions and create opportunities for residents to pursue passions, discover new interests and remain actively involved in the communities around them. Thoughtfully planned and professionally managed, these communities will support independence while providing access to services and amenities that enhance quality of life. The opportunity lies not simply in responding to demographic change, but in reimagining how people can thrive through every chapter of life," said Aakash Ohri, MD & CBO, DLF. India’s ageing population could drive a $12 billion senior-living market by 2030 Buyers: DLF said it has received a strong response from NRIs, reflecting the relevance of the proposition not just to Indian buyers but to the global Indian community."People are no longer looking to step away from the cities and networks that have shaped their lives. Instead, they want to remain close to family, friends, healthcare, cultural experiences and the social fabric they have built over decades. The future of living will be defined by integrated urban communities that seamlessly combine wellness, convenience, security and engagement. These environments will go beyond providing a place to live; they will foster a sense of belonging, encourage meaningful interactions and create opportunities for residents to pursue passions, discover new interests and remain actively involved in the communities around them. Thoughtfully planned and professionally managed, these communities will support independence while providing access to services and amenities that enhance quality of life. The opportunity lies not simply in responding to demographic change, but in reimagining how people can thrive through every chapter of life," said Aakash Ohri, MD & CBO, DLF. Location is particularly important for a retirement project because proximity to hospitals, family members, shopping and other services can become more significant as residents age.

The project comes at a time when India’s senior-living opportunity is expanding rapidly. According to Colliers India’s Future of Ageing and Longevity Economy in India, 2026 report, the country’s senior-living market could reach $12 billion by 2030. India had nearly 149 million people aged 60-plus in 2022, or 10.5% of the population, a number projected to rise to 347 million, or 20.8%, by 2050.

Importantly, the potential market is not limited to seniors requiring assisted care. Nearly 30% of India’s elderly population is financially independent, according to Colliers, creating a potential customer base for lifestyle-oriented retirement communities.

The Aureva's positioning mirrors this shift. DLF has combined residential luxury with a clubhouse, fitness and wellness facilities, indoor pool, spa, yoga and meditation facilities, library, landscaped gardens and an on-site medical centre with emergency-response support.

Colliers says the sector is moving from a traditional “build-and-sell” real estate model to a longevity ecosystem, combining housing, healthcare, hospitality and community. It also estimates that nearly 75 million Indians aged 60-plus live with at least one chronic condition, while 47% of respondents in a 2025 HelpAge India survey across 10 cities identified loneliness as a serious concern.

Colliers argues that occupancy, service quality, healthcare access and resident trust will determine the success of senior-living assets.