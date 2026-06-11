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What are the best interest rates senior citizens can get on fixed deposits?

Senior citizens get a higher rate of interest on fixed deposits across public, private, and foreign banks, as well as small finance banks

Senior Citizens

Representative image from file.

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 6:56 PM IST

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Fixed deposits are a safe investment vehicle for senior citizens, who also get an extra 25 to 75 basis points on interest. FDs also don't need constant checking for returns, making them a hassle-free investment vehicle for senior citizens. Here is a list of fixed deposit rates for senior citizens from different financial institutions, provided by Paisabazaar.com
 
 

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Topics : senior citizen senior citizens Fixed deposits Interest Rates Finance News Personal Finance

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 6:56 PM IST

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