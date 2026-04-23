What are the best plans that insurers offer for cancer treatment?
With cancer treatment costs rising, insurers are offering specialised plans that provide staged payouts, long-term financial protection and support across diagnosis and recovery
BS Reporter New Delhi
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Cancer has been the bane of human health for millennia, but it was only after the invention of the microscope was modern oncological research took a giant leap forward. Notwithstanding, it continued to be one the most feared diseased. While modern medicine has figured out early diagnoses as well as containment measures in the past few decades, but cancer remains a dreaded disease since it can return even after a period of remission. Treatments for cancer can often be prolonged and expensive, which has led to insurance carriers offering specific plans for cancer patients.
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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 8:35 PM IST