Thursday, May 21, 2026 | 07:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / What are the best super top-up health cover plans available

What are the best super top-up health cover plans available

With private healthcare costs rising sharply, comprehensive health insurance and super top-up plans are becoming critical for urban Indians seeking stronger financial protection

health insurance

Representative image from file.

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A comprehensive health insurance is a must for city dwellers these days, what with the increasing costs of private healthcare. However, even you have a base health cover, sometimes it may not be enough for longer or more serious periods of hospital stays and procedures. Therefore, it is advisable to take a top-up coverage over and above your baseline cover so that any untoward emergencies can be taken care of without having to jump through hoops or incur more significant financial burdens. Here's a list of the best base cover and available super top-ups in health insurance premiums from Policybazaar.
 
 

More From This Section

As of March 2026, Federal Bank has 2.24 million credit cards and Standard Chartered Bank 638,169

Swipe or tap: 5 features that make your credit cards safer than before

funds

Fund review: SBI Medium Duration Fund

Fixed Deposit, FD

Fixed deposit rates up to 8.1% at May-end: Check best offers across banks

holiday travel health tips

India's new luxury obsession? Travel rewards, VIP experiences, wellness

Retirement-planning

75% of Indians lack retirement plan, most skip professional advice: Survey

Topics : TopUp Health Insurance Health Insurance Personal Finance Guide to Personal Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpaceX IPOTechnology NewsPersonal Finance