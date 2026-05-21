What are the best super top-up health cover plans available

A comprehensive health insurance is a must for city dwellers these days, what with the increasing costs of private healthcare. However, even you have a base health cover, sometimes it may not be enough for longer or more serious periods of hospital stays and procedures. Therefore, it is advisable to take a top-up coverage over and above your baseline cover so that any untoward emergencies can be taken care of without having to jump through hoops or incur more significant financial burdens. Here's a list of the best base cover and available super top-ups in health insurance premiums from Policybazaar.