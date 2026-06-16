What are your rights as borrower when bank tries to repossess your vehicle?

Deciding the case of Savitri Devi v ICICI Bank Ltd & Ors, Justice Pankaj Purohit ruled that forcible repossession without proper notice and lawful procedure violates Article 300A of the Constitution, which protects individuals from being deprived of their property except by authority of law. The judgment serves as an important reminder that contractual rights cannot override constitutional protections.

Why contractual terms cannot override law?

The High Court held that the mere existence of a repossession clause in a loan agreement does not empower a lender to take the law into its own hands. “Any enforcement of contractual rights must be carried out in accordance with established legal procedures and the principles of due process. Contractual provisions, the court emphasised, cannot override statutory mandates or constitutional safeguards protecting an individual’s property rights,” says Manmeet Kaur, partner, Karanjawala & Co.

When lenders can repossess a vehicle?

The judgment does not prescribe any fixed number of missed equated monthly instalments (EMIs) that would automatically entitle a lender to repossess a vehicle. The court observed that repossession may be initiated when a borrower defaults and the loan account becomes irregular or overdue. However, any such action must be preceded by due process, including proper notice and a reasonable opportunity for the borrower to respond or remedy the default.

When is a borrower in default?

A borrower is generally deemed to be in default when he or she fails to repay loan instalments or other amounts due under the loan agreement within the stipulated time. “In the case of a vehicle loan, default typically arises from non-payment of EMIs, causing the loan account to become irregular, overdue and possibly liable for recovery proceedings in accordance with law,” says Kaur.

Rights of borrowers under Article 300A

Article 300A provides that no person can be deprived of property except by authority of law. Accordingly, even if a borrower defaults, a lender cannot repossess a vehicle through force or without following due process.

While a bank may have a financial interest in the vehicle, the borrower remains entitled to possess and use it until lawful repossession takes place. “This protection is particularly important where the vehicle is the borrower’s source of livelihood. Therefore, repossession must be preceded by proper notice, an opportunity to respond or cure the default, and compliance with the procedure established by law,” says Shankey Agrawal, partner, BMR Legal.

Are repossession notices mandatory?

According to legal experts, a borrower must be informed of the default, the amount due and the consequences of non-payment before repossession is initiated.

Agrawal says there is no fixed legal requirement on the number of notices, but fairness generally requires at least three stages of communication: a default or demand notice, a loan recall or repossession notice if the default continues, and a notice before any sale or auction of the repossessed vehicle.

Importantly, notices must be meaningful and provide the borrower with a genuine opportunity to repay the dues, dispute the claim or seek legal remedies before repossession occurs.

Where can a vehicle be repossessed?

The key issue is not where the vehicle is repossessed, but how. A lender cannot stop a vehicle on the road or enter a borrower’s premises without lawful authority. Any repossession involving force, threats or intimidation is legally vulnerable.

“If repossession is undertaken, it must be peaceful, documented and preceded by proper notice. Recovery agents should carry valid identification and written authorisation, and the borrower must be informed about the vehicle’s custody and the process for its release. In short, a road, workplace or home cannot become a private recovery zone,” says Agrawal.

Role of recovery agents

Recovery agents may assist lenders in following up on payments, negotiating settlements and, where legally permissible, facilitating peaceful repossession. However, they cannot use force, intimidation, threats or public humiliation to recover dues or seize a vehicle.

“Importantly, banks and finance companies remain responsible for the actions of their recovery agents. The law requires lenders to enforce their contractual rights through lawful procedures, not through coercive methods,” says Agrawal.

Reserve Bank of India rules

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) guidelines require recovery agents to act professionally, identify themselves, carry valid authorisation, and treat borrowers with dignity and respect. They are prohibited from using force, threats, intimidation, harassment, abusive language, public humiliation or any other coercive means to recover dues. “Importantly, banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) remain accountable for the actions of their recovery agents and cannot evade responsibility for any misconduct,” says Siddartha Karnani, partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys.

Documents borrowers should demand

Before handing over the vehicle, a borrower should ask for the recovery agent’s identity proof, written authorisation from the lender, details of the outstanding dues, and copies of all relevant repossession notices. “If the vehicle is being surrendered, the borrower should also obtain a written acknowledgement of possession and a detailed inventory recording the vehicle’s condition and any belongings inside it,” says Karnani.

If a vehicle is forcibly repossessed, the borrower should preserve all available evidence, including photographs or videos of the incident, CCTV footage, witness details, call recordings, messages, emails, loan documents, repayment records, and any communication from the lender or recovery agents. “Maintaining a clear record of events can be crucial in determining whether the lender followed the required legal procedure and due process,” says Karnani.

Where borrowers can file a complaint?

Where repossession involves force, intimidation, trespass or any other unlawful conduct, borrowers may lodge a complaint with the police. They may also pursue remedies through the lender’s grievance redressal mechanism, the RBI’s Integrated Ombudsman Scheme, where applicable, consumer commissions, or civil courts seeking compensation, restoration of possession and other appropriate reliefs.