What happens after bank takes over your property? RBI's new rules explained

If your home or commercial property is taken over by a bank after you default on a loan, a new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) framework spells out what happens next.

The central bank on Thursday issued prudential norms governing how banks should deal with immovable properties acquired during the recovery of bad loans. The rules, which come into effect from October 1, 2026, cover everything from how such properties should be valued to how quickly they must be sold.

Here are five key things borrowers should know.

1. Banks cannot hold on to seized properties indefinitely

The RBI has said banks should dispose of such immovable assets within the timeline specified in their internal policy, subject to a maximum period of seven years.

The regulator has also directed banks to make all efforts to sell these assets at the earliest instead of retaining them on their books for long periods.

2. The property should be sold through a public auction

To ensure transparency in the sale process, the RBI expects banks to dispose of acquired immovable properties through a public auction.

The move is aimed at ensuring better price discovery and reducing the scope for opaque or preferential sales once a bank has taken ownership of a property.

3. Borrowers cannot buy back the property

One of the most significant provisions in the new framework is that banks cannot sell such recovered properties back to the defaulting borrower or related parties.

The RBI rejected suggestions received during the consultation process to allow borrowers to repurchase the asset, saying doing so could create "moral hazard" and weaken credit discipline by giving defaulters a preferential opportunity to regain the property.

4. Banks must follow strict valuation norms

The RBI has also prescribed how banks should value such assets after taking ownership.

The property must be recorded in the bank's books at the lower of:

the net book value of the extinguished loan; or

the distress sale value determined by at least two independent external valuers.

The requirement is intended to ensure prudent accounting and prevent overvaluation of assets acquired during recovery proceedings.

5. These rules apply after the bank acquires ownership

The RBI has clarified that banks are generally not expected to own non-financial assets as part of their normal lending business.

These norms apply only in exceptional cases where a loan has turned into a non-performing asset (NPA), legal or contractual recovery mechanisms have been invoked, and the bank has acquired ownership of the property offered as collateral.

Importantly, the directions govern the treatment of the asset after acquisition by the bank. They do not alter the legal rights or remedies available to borrowers before ownership is transferred under applicable laws such as the SARFAESI Act.

Why has RBI introduced these rules?

According to the RBI, the framework is meant to bring greater clarity and consistency in how banks deal with immovable assets acquired while resolving stressed loans.

By prescribing uniform rules on valuation, accounting and disposal, the regulator aims to ensure that such properties are sold in a transparent manner, remain on banks' books only for a limited period and do not become long-term non-financial holdings.

The directions will come into effect from October 1, 2026