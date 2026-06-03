A credit score is a number that shows lenders how reliable you are when it comes to borrowing and repaying money. In India, this score usually ranges from 300 to 900. The closer your score is to 900, the better your chances are of getting a loan or credit card easily.

This score is based on your past financial behaviour, how regularly you repay loans, how much credit you use, and how you manage your accounts over time. Because of this, even small habits, such as delaying a credit card payment, can affect your score. For anyone planning to take a loan, this number plays a bigger role than most people expect.

What goes into a credit score

credit score is built using a few key factors. Each of them reflects a different part of how you handle credit. Youris built using a few key factors. Each of them reflects a different part of how you handle credit.

Here are the main ones:

Repayment history: This is the most important factor. If you pay your EMIs and credit card bills on time, your score improves. Missed or late payments can pull it down quickly.

Credit utilisation: This means how much of your available credit you are using.

For example:

Credit limit: ₹1,00,000

Usage: ₹70,000

This is considered high. Ideally, you should try to keep usage below 30 per cent.

Length of credit history: Older accounts with a good record help your score. Closing very old accounts may not always be a good idea.

Type of credit: A mix of secured loans (like home or car loans) and unsecured credit (like credit cards) is generally viewed as better.

Recent applications: Applying for too many loans or cards in a short time can reduce your score slightly.

Lenders look at this score because it helps them quickly judge risk. A higher score usually means:

Faster approval

Better interest rates

Higher chances of getting approved

How to read a credit report, spot errors, raise disputes

Your credit score comes with a detailed credit report. This report gives a full picture of your credit activity.

When you check your report, don’t just look at the score. Go through the details carefully.

Focus on these areas:

Personal details: Check your name, PAN, phone number, and address.

Check your name, PAN, phone number, and address. Errors here can sometimes mix your data with someone else’s.

Loan and credit card entries: Look for:

Look for: Loans you don’t recognise

Incorrect outstanding amounts

Accounts shown as “active” even after closure

Repayment history: Make sure payments are not wrongly marked as delayed or missed.

credit bureau online. The process is fairly straightforward: If you find an error, you can raise a dispute with theonline. The process is fairly straightforward:

Log in to the bureau’s website

Select the incorrect entry

Upload supporting documents (if required)

The bureau will then check with the lender. This usually takes a few weeks. Once corrected, your report is updated, and your score may improve.

How to improve credit score

There is no quick fix when it comes to credit scores. Any service that promises an instant increase should be treated carefully.

What actually works is consistent behaviour over time.

Here are practical steps that help:

Pay on time, every time: Even one missed payment can affect your score. Setting up auto-pay or reminders can help.

Even one missed payment can affect your score. Setting up auto-pay or reminders can help. Keep credit usage under control: Try not to use the full limit on your card. Lower usage shows better control.

Try not to use the full limit on your card. Lower usage shows better control. Avoid frequent applications: Applying for multiple loans or cards within a short period can bring your score down.

Applying for multiple loans or cards within a short period can bring your score down. Keep older accounts active: Even if you don’t use an old card much, keeping it open can support your credit history.

Even if you don’t use an old card much, keeping it open can support your credit history. Clear outstanding dues: Reducing existing debt improves your profile gradually.

Improvement takes time. In most cases, you will start seeing changes after a few months of disciplined behaviour. The key is consistency, not shortcuts.

FAQs

What factors shape a credit score?

Repayment history is the most significant factor that impacts your credit score. Paying on time builds your score, while delays or defaults reduce it. Credit utilisation and frequent loan applications also influence the score, but not as strongly as repayment behaviour.

How often should a credit report be checked?

Checking your report every few months is a good habit. It helps you track your score and catch errors early. Most credit bureaus offer at least one free report per year.

What should you do if the report shows an error?

Raise a dispute with the credit bureau through its website. Submit any supporting documents required. The bureau will verify the issue with the lender and update your report if the error is confirmed.

How long does it take to improve the score?

There is no fixed timeline. However, consistent repayment and lower credit usage can start improving your score within the first few months. Bigger improvements usually take longer, depending on your past record.