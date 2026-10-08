What should you do with your loss-making investments in SME IPOs?

How SME IPOs differ

An SME IPO is a public issue by a small or medium-sized company that lists on platforms such as National Stock Exchange (NSE) Emerge or Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) SME under a regulatory framework different from that for mainboard IPOs.

Eligibility requirements are less stringent. Among other conditions, SME companies need operating profit of at least ₹1 crore in two of the previous three years. Mainboard IPOs have stricter criteria, though an alternative route based on institutional allocation exists.

“SME IPOs require a higher minimum investment of over ₹2 lakh versus ₹14,000 to ₹15,000 on the mainboard, while larger lots can make partial exits difficult,” says Eshaan Lazarus, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), 021 Trade.

“Investors should treat SME IPOs as higher-risk investments even when an issue appears attractively priced,” adds Shrey Jain, CEO, InCred Money Broking.

Tighter rules cannot ensure returns

A separate set of figures cited by Ritaban Basu, CEO, B2K Analytics, shows that 82 of 158 SME IPOs, or 52 per cent, are trading above their issue price, while 76, or 48 per cent, are below it. The outcome remains mixed despite tighter rules from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

“Importantly, 52 per cent of the IPOs are still trading above their issue price, which is a positive sign, indicating a majority have delivered good performance,” says Ritaban Basu, CEO, B2K Analytics.

Better regulation improves transparency and investor protection, but cannot prevent high valuations, weak fundamentals or poor post-listing performance. Experts view the reforms as a step towards addressing structural risks.

“The ₹2 lakh minimum reduces speculative participation, while tighter offer for sale (OFS) and IPO fund use rules improve alignment with business needs,” says Jain.

Look beyond market movements

Broader market uncertainty contributed to the decline. Basu cites the March 2026 rise in the India Volatility Index (India VIX) from about 14 to 27.89, which helped drive an 11–14 per cent fall in SME indices, in line with the Sensex and Nifty.

“Volatility alone doesn’t explain full-year SME IPO performance: In September 2026, when Sensex/Nifty fell about 6 per cent month-on-month, the BSE SME IPO index rose 9 per cent and NSE Emerge gained 4 per cent,” says Basu.

SME indices recovered from April and improved in September, even as the Sensex and Nifty posted negative month-on-month and year-on-year returns. Market conditions played a role, but longer-term performance is likely to depend more on valuations, earnings and growth, liquidity and governance.

Reassess holdings on fundamentals

For existing investors, the issue price should not determine whether to hold or sell. Focus on the business, while recognising that liquidity can matter as much as fundamentals.

“Thin volumes or repeated lower-circuit hits can leave investors unable to sell at desired prices, and even when buyers exist, available quantities may be far smaller than their holdings,” says Jain.

Temporary setbacks are acceptable if the business is sound. “Persistent earnings declines, cash-flow deterioration or governance issues signal a broken thesis. Given low SME liquidity, don’t rely solely on market price to decide whether to hold or exit,” says Basu.

Reduce exposure if the position is too large or the original growth assumptions were unrealistic. The September half-year results, typically filed within 45 days of the period-end, will test whether the company has delivered on its IPO story.

Use limit orders rather than market orders to exit thinly traded stocks.

“Split large positions into smaller orders. Avoid aggressive selling in thin order books, which can sharply depress prices. Check bid depth and daily volume before trading,” says Jain.

Do not average down on price alone

A sharp fall alone is no reason to buy more shares.

“Averaging down can compound losses when fundamentals deteriorate, governance red flags emerge, liquidity is poor, or the original valuation was based on hype rather than business value,” says Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research, Ventura.

The decision should depend on whether the business remains sound and the investment thesis holds.

“Averaging down may make sense when revenues and profits are stable, cash flows are positive, debt is manageable and expansion is on track without governance issues. But a falling price can also signal deteriorating fundamentals, not just market sentiment,” says Gurmeet Singh Chawla, managing director, Master Portfolio Services.

Recognise the additional risks

Smaller scale, limited products and customers, and operational constraints increase the risks in SME IPOs.

“SMEs may face low liquidity, customer concentration, and greater vulnerability to downturns. Promoter influence and limited public information also make independent due diligence essential,” says Chawla.

An issuer may depend on a handful of customers, one geography or a single product line.

“Losing one large client can swing revenue materially in a way diversified mainboard peers rarely experience,” says Bolinjkar.

Low free float and thin public shareholding also make these stocks more vulnerable to pump-and-dump price moves.

Check quality and valuation

Assess whether growth is sustainable, profits are consistent and operating cash flows are healthy. Examine whether the company will use IPO proceeds to expand productive capacity and earnings.

“Review management quality and track record while flagging profit–cash flow gaps, rising receivables, aggressive accounting, auditor changes, customer concentration, rising debt and weak governance,” says Chawla.

Ignore listing momentum and grey-market premiums when assessing valuation. Compare the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio and enterprise value-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EV/Ebitda) ratio with those of industry peers. “Check whether sustainable growth justifies a premium valuation,” says Bolinjkar.

Keep exposure modest

SME IPOs suit investors with high risk tolerance, a horizon of three to five years or longer, time for due diligence and the ability to bear a total loss. “Treat them as a venture-style allocation rather than a core holding,” says Bolinjkar.

They may not suit first-time or low-risk investors, people with near-term liquidity needs, or those unwilling to read the red herring prospectus (RHP) and investigate the business.

“Avoid overconcentration or excessive leverage in SME IPOs. Size exposure based on risk appetite, diversification and financial goals,” says Chawla.

Many practitioners cap total SME IPO exposure at a low single-digit percentage of the equity portfolio, with no individual issue accounting for an outsized share. Treat each issue as a high-risk satellite holding.

Consider diversified funds

Investors unable to evaluate individual companies can use diversified smallcap mutual funds to gain exposure to a broader set of small companies.

“Smallcap funds can be highly volatile, especially during market corrections, so investors should consider their time horizon, risk appetite, fund mandate and costs,” says Chawla.

For investors who lack time or expertise, smallcap mutual or index funds offer professional research, diversification and better liquidity.

“Smallcap funds are still high-volatility instruments and should be sized modestly within a long-horizon portfolio — they diversify away stock-specific risk, but not market risk,” says Bolinjkar.

Dos and don’ts for SME IPO investors

* Check valuations against industry peers and growth prospects

* Conduct due diligence on financials, cash flows, debt, promoters and governance

* Assess liquidity and potential exit constraints

* Average down only when fundamentals and the investment thesis remain intact

* Limit concentration in any single SME stock

* Avoid chasing listing gains, hype or grey-market premiums

* Avoid excessive leverage or borrowed money for investment

* Watch for red flags such as rising debt, receivables, auditor issues and customer concentration