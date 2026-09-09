What to do if your lender loses the original papers of your property

A housing loan is not fully closed until the lender returns the borrower’s original property documents. This obligation came into focus after the Hyderabad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held a bank responsible for failing to return a borrower’s papers. It directed the branch manager to return the original and associated documents or obtain reconstructed and certified copies at the branch’s cost. The manager was also ordered to pay ~2 lakh as compensation and ~15,000 as costs. Here are steps a borrower should take if their lender loses their property documents.

Documents lenders must return

When a home loan is taken through a mortgage, borrowers usually deposit original property documents as security. These may include the sale or conveyance deed, allotment letter, builder-buyer agreement, possession letter, share certificate, where applicable, and other title-related records.

“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) requires regulated entities, including banks, housing finance companies (HFCs) and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), to return all original property documents and remove registered charges within 30 days of full repayment or settlement,” says Atul Monga, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder, BASIC Home Loan. He adds that borrowers should carefully check the document inventory before taking back their file.

Lender’s responsibility

When borrowers deposit title deeds as security, banks hold those documents in their custody and are expected to safeguard them.

“For delays, lenders must pay ₹5,000 per day. If documents are lost, they must help borrowers obtain certified copies and bear the associated costs,” says Nivedita Bhardwaj, partner, King Stubb and Kasiva.

Consumer commission orders show that lenders cannot escape liability by citing internal lapses. The loss of title deeds is treated as a deficiency in service.

Steps to take after loss or delay

The borrower should start with a written complaint to the branch and the bank’s grievance officer. The complaint should mention the loan account number, include the no-dues certificate and cite the RBI’s 30-day rule.

“If the response is unsatisfactory, approach the banking ombudsman. If the documents are lost, ask the bank to file a police complaint, issue a public notice and provide certified copies at its cost. Only if the matter remains unresolved should you approach the consumer commission,” says Bhardwaj.

On filing a case with a consumer commission, claim not just the cost of obtaining duplicate documents but applicable RBI compensation, compensation for mental agony and litigation costs.

Seek written proof at every stage

A clear paper trail can make or break such cases. Borrowers should insist on a written letter acknowledging the loss and listing the specific documents missing, a copy of the police complaint filed by the bank, proof that a public notice has been issued, and written confirmation that the bank will bear the cost of obtaining certified or duplicate copies, along with a timeline.

“Borrowers should also seek details of the compensation payable under RBI rules, or a written refusal if the bank disputes liability,” says Bhardwaj.

Value of reconstructed documents

Certified copies are legally valid secondary evidence under Indian evidence law and can support future transactions. “However, the absence of originals can lead to additional scrutiny, delays and reduction in the property’s market value,” says Shruti Lohia, partner, AQUILAW.

Preventing fraudulent use

Borrowers need to take a few prompt actions once it is confirmed that their documents are lost. “They should consider filing a first information report (FIR), checking Central Registry of Securitisation Asset Reconstruction and Security Interest of India (Cersai) records and monitoring the property’s encumbrance status,” says Lohia.

Grievance redressal route

The borrower should first lodge a written complaint with the bank and obtain a formal acknowledgement. If their complaint is not redressed within 30 days of repayment or settlement, the borrower can approach the RBI Integrated Ombudsman.

“Where the borrower has suffered significant financial loss, mental harassment or a reduction in the property’s marketability, a consumer complaint may also be filed. A civil suit may be appropriate where there is a dispute over title, indemnification or consequential damages, or where declaratory or injunctive relief is required,” says Manmeet Kaur, partner, Karanjawala & Co.

Precautions to exercise at the outset

Borrowers should obtain a written receipt from the lender listing all documents deposited, retain scanned copies of the originals, and preserve the loan sanction letter and other related records. “All correspondence with the lender should be kept in writing, and any delay in returning the documents should be promptly escalated,” says Kaur.

Monga suggests maintaining a complete record of all correspondence and documentary evidence of every action taken by the lender. Doing so, according to Kaur, can significantly strengthen the borrower’s position if a dispute arises later.

The writer is a Delhi-based independent journalist