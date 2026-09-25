Where are ₹2-5 crore homes selling the most? Bengaluru and NCR lead

If you have a budget of ₹2 crore to ₹5 crore for a home, Bengaluru recorded the highest sales value among major Indian residential markets in the first half of 2026, according to data from real estate analytics firm CRE Matrix.

The ₹2-5 crore housing segment generated around ₹1.15 lakh crore in sales across major markets during H1 2026. Bengaluru accounted for the largest share, followed by the National Capital Region (NCR) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Together, Bengaluru, NCR and MMR recorded ₹80,293 crore of sales in this price bracket, or around 69 per cent of the total value covered by CRE Matrix.

Bengaluru tops the ₹2-5 crore market

Bengaluru recorded 11,556 home sales worth ₹31,216 crore in the ₹2-5 crore category during January-June 2026.

The numbers make Bengaluru the largest market by sales value in this particular price bracket among the markets tracked by CRE Matrix.

The average transaction value works out to about ₹2.70 crore.

JLL's residential data for the first quarter of 2026 found that sales of homes priced above ₹1 crore rose 30 per cent year-on-year, while the ₹1.5 crore-₹3 crore category recorded 67 per cent growth. JLL attributed the premium housing trend to factors including higher disposable incomes, demand for larger homes and preference for properties in prime locations.

NCR follows with ₹27,125 crore

NCR was the second-largest market by sales value, with ₹27,125 crore worth of ₹2-5 crore homes sold across 8,778 units in H1 2026, CRE Matrix said.

The implied average transaction value was approximately ₹3.09 crore, higher than Bengaluru's average in this price band.

NCR's strength in premium housing is also visible in Knight Frank's H1 2026 data. The consultancy recorded 10,783 sales of homes priced between ₹2 crore and ₹5 crore in NCR, accounting for 31 per cent of sales in this category across the eight major markets it tracks.

MMR records ₹21,952 crore

MMR ranked third, with ₹21,952 crore worth of homes sold across 7,480 units in the ₹2-5 crore bracket, according to CRE Matrix.

The implied average transaction value was around ₹2.93 crore.

The Mumbai region's performance is part of a larger premium housing trend. Knight Frank reported that homes priced above ₹1 crore accounted for 54 per cent of residential sales across its eight-city universe in H1 2026, up from 49 per cent a year earlier.

Hyderabad emerges as another sizeable market

Hyderabad recorded ₹18,948 crore in sales across 6,424 homes priced between ₹2 crore and ₹5 crore in H1 2026, putting it fourth among the markets covered by CRE Matrix.

The average transaction value was about ₹2.95 crore.

Hyderabad's broader housing market also shows signs of premiumisation. CRE Matrix's Hyderabad Housing Report for H1 2026 found that the city's average home ticket size rose 10 per cent year-on-year to ₹2.03 crore, even as overall unit sales fell 13 per cent.

That suggests that higher-value homes are playing an increasing role in the city's overall residential market.

Ahmedabad, Pune and Chennai

The other markets tracked by CRE Matrix recorded considerably lower sales values, but still saw meaningful activity in the ₹2-5 crore segment.

Ahmedabad recorded ₹6,172 crore across 2,118 homes, while Pune saw ₹5,507 crore across 2,027 units.

Chennai recorded ₹4,009 crore of sales and Kolkata ₹1,985 crore during the period.

The data shows that demand for ₹2 crore-plus homes is not confined to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR, although these markets account for the bulk of the sales value.

The bigger shift: Indian buyers are moving up the price ladder

The ₹2-5 crore segment is part of a broader premiumisation of India's housing market.

Knight Frank's H1 2026 data shows that 33,888 homes priced between ₹2 crore and ₹5 crore were sold across eight major markets, up 19 per cent from 28,465 units in H1 2025. The segment accounted for 19 per cent of overall residential sales volume in those markets.

JLL's H1 2026 data points to a similar shift. Across seven major cities, homes priced above ₹1 crore accounted for 71 per cent of residential sales, compared with 62 per cent a year earlier.

CRE Matrix's broader research also found that Tier-1 cities recorded about ₹7.3 lakh crore in primary housing sales in 2025, even as unit sales fell nearly 3 per cent. The average ticket size rose to ₹1.47 crore, indicating that growth in housing value is increasingly being driven by higher-ticket purchases.

So, where are ₹2-5 crore homes selling the most?

On sales value, CRE Matrix's H1 2026 data puts Bengaluru at the top with ₹31,216 crore, followed by NCR at ₹27,125 crore and MMR at ₹21,952 crore.

But on sales volume, Knight Frank's data puts NCR first, with 10,783 homes sold in the ₹2-5 crore category.

The broader message, however, is consistent: India's ₹2-5 crore housing market has become a significant part of the country's residential story, as buyers increasingly move towards larger and higher-value homes.