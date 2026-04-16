Where should you invest in 2026? Experts at PL Capital decode the best bets
PL Capital has advised investors to adopt a cautious yet opportunistic approach, focusing on quality names, diversification, and sectoral selectivity.
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
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In a market shaped by global tensions and shifting sector dynamics, brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher (PL Capital) is advising investors to stay grounded—but not passive.
At its recent PL Alpha: India View webinar, the firm brought together senior research and advisory voices to decode what lies ahead for Indian equities. The message was clear: brace for volatility, but don’t lose sight of India’s structural strength.
According to Amnish Aggarwal, Co-Head – Institutional Equities, the past few weeks have been marked by sharp swings, largely driven by rising geopolitical tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran.
Yet, India has held up relatively well.
Policy interventions—such as cuts in oil taxes—have helped cushion immediate shocks. But Aggarwal cautioned that the real impact may still be building beneath the surface.
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Higher crude prices could trigger second-order effects, pushing inflation higher in the coming months and potentially forcing a reset in growth and earnings expectations.
For investors, that means one thing: don’t confuse short-term stability with long-term immunity.
Advisory view: Focus on structural themes and stock opportunities: Vikram Kasat, Vikram Kasat (Head –Advisory)
From an advisory standpoint, Vikram Kasat, Head – Advisory, highlighted a shift in how capital is being deployed.
Instead of broad-based bets, investors—especially HNIs and institutions—are gravitating toward high-conviction, theme-driven opportunities.
Key sectors in focus include:
- Logistics, powered by e-commerce growth
- Ethanol, backed by government blending policies
- Healthcare, offering defensive stability
At the same time, newer-age themes are gaining traction:
- Artificial intelligence
- Robotics
- Specialized manufacturing
This signals a deeper transition in markets—from cyclical chasing to structural investing.
Markets in a Holding Pattern
On the technical side, the outlook is more measured.
Vaishali Parekh (Technical Research) and Shilpa Rout (Derivatives Research) pointed to a range-bound market, with indices like Nifty moving within a wide band as investors wait for clearer triggers.
- Defined support and resistance levels are in play
- Momentum is selective, not broad-based
Sectorally:
Metals, banks, and autos are showing strength
Textiles and chemicals may be nearing a turnaround phase
In other words, this isn’t a market for blanket bets—it’s a market for precision.
Sectoral strategy: Defensive resilience and cyclical recovery plays
Throughout the deliberations, the following two-pronged investment strategy emerged as key:
Defensive posture in industries like pharmaceuticals and utilities during uncertain times
Cyclical play in capital goods, metals, cement, and engineering, especially in case of de-escalation in geopolitics
Capital goods, defense, and infra-related sectors remain strong structural growth bets.
Cautious optimism amid uncertainty
It is important to be careful of international events that may affect issues like inflation, fiscal deficits, and profit margins through their spill-over effects. However, despite some hitches encountered during the discussion, the experts managed to communicate critical aspects of their strategies effectively.
PL Capital’s core message to investors is nuanced but actionable:
Stay cautious, because global risks—from inflation to fiscal pressures—are real
Stay opportunistic, because India’s macro fundamentals remain strong
The current market isn’t about aggressive risk-taking or complete withdrawal. It’s about:
- Choosing quality over quantity
- Maintaining diversification
- Being selective with sectors and themes
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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 11:20 AM IST