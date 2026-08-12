Where should you park your FD money? Small finance banks offer up to 8.50%

Union Bank of India and Indian Bank have recently revised their fixed deposit rates across select tenures, while small finance banks continue to offer some of the most competitive rates in the market.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank are offering rates of up to 8.10% for general citizens, while Shivalik Small Finance Bank offers up to 8.50% for senior citizens. Jana Small Finance Bank offers up to 8% for general citizens and 8.30% for senior citizens, while Unity Small Finance Bank offers rates of up to 8.50% for senior citizens.

The comparison shows a significant gap between the highest FD rates offered by small finance banks and those available at some of the country's largest public and private sector banks. However, the highest rate is generally available only for a particular tenure, making it important for investors to compare both the interest rate and the maturity period before booking an FD.

Small finance banks lead the rate race

Among the banks in the comparison, Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offer the highest rate for general citizens at 8.10%

Suryoday offers 8.10% for a 30-month deposit, while Utkarsh offers 8.10% for a 666-day deposit.

Shivalik Small Finance Bank offers 8% for general citizens for deposits of 23 months and one day to 27 months. For senior citizens, the rate rises to 8.50% for the same tenure.

Unity Small Finance Bank offers 8% for general citizens for a tenure of one year, four months and 15 days, while senior citizens can earn 8.50% for the same tenure.

Jana Small Finance Bank offers 8% for general citizens for three years and 8.30% for senior citizens for the same period.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank offers 7.80% for general citizens for two years, while senior citizens can earn 8.30%.

How do large banks compare?

The difference becomes clearer when the rates are compared with large public sector banks.

Bank of Baroda's highest rate for general citizens in the dataset is 6.75%, available for a 555-day deposit. Its senior citizen rate for the same tenure is 7.25%.

Bank of India offers a maximum of 6.70% for general citizens for a three-year deposit, while senior citizens can earn 7.45%.

Punjab National Bank offers a maximum of 6.60% for general citizens for 444 days and 7.10% for senior citizens.

State Bank of India offers up to 6.45% for general citizens for 444 days, while senior citizens can earn up to 7.05% for five years.

This means the gap between the best general-citizen rate at a small finance bank and the highest rate at SBI is more than 1.5 percentage points.

Source: Stable Money For a large deposit, that difference can materially affect interest income.

Private banks offer a middle ground

Among private banks, Bandhan Bank offers one of the higher rates at 7.45% for general citizens for two years. Senior citizens can earn 7.95%.

IDFC First Bank offers up to 7.25% for general citizens and 7.50% for senior citizens for three years.

Yes Bank offers 7.25% for general citizens and 7.75% for senior citizens for deposits of 18 months and one day to 24 months.

IndusInd Bank offers 7% for general citizens and 7.75% for senior citizens for three years.

RBL Bank offers 7.20% for general citizens and 7.70% for senior citizens for three years.

Among the country's largest private banks, ICICI Bank offers up to 6.50% for general citizens and 7.10% for senior citizens, while Axis Bank offers 6.50% and 7.25%, respectively.

HDFC Bank offers up to 6.50% for general citizens and 7% for senior citizens for the specified tenure in the comparison.

## What about one-year FDs?

The headline maximum rate can sometimes be misleading for investors who are specifically looking for a one-year deposit.

For a one-year tenure, Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers 7.25% to general citizens and 7.40% to senior citizens in the supplied comparison.

Jana Small Finance Bank offers 7% for general citizens and 7.50% for senior citizens.

Ujjivan offers 7.25% for general citizens and 7.75% for senior citizens.

Unity Small Finance Bank offers 7.50% for general citizens and 8% for senior citizens** for its specified tenure around the one-year mark.

At larger banks, the one-year rates are generally lower. Bank of India offers 6.50% for general citizens, while SBI offers 6.25%. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank offer 6.25% for the one-year rate shown in the comparison.

This highlights why investors should not simply look for the bank offering the highest headline FD rate. The tenure attached to that rate matters.

Senior citizens get an additional advantage

Senior citizens generally receive an additional interest-rate benefit over the standard rate.

For example, Shivalik Small Finance Bank offers 8.50% to senior citizens compared with 8% for general citizens.

Suryoday offers 8.25% to senior citizens at its highest rate, compared with 8.10% for general citizens.

Utkarsh offers 8.25% compared with 8.10%, while Jana offers 8.30% compared with 8%.

Ujjivan offers 8.30% compared with 7.80%.

Among private banks, Bandhan Bank offers 7.95% to senior citizens compared with 7.45% for general depositors, while RBL Bank offers 7.70% compared with 7.20%.

The additional rate can be particularly useful for retirees who depend on interest income from their deposits.

Small finance bank versus large bank: what is the trade-off?

The higher rate offered by small finance banks can be attractive, but investors should not compare interest rates in isolation.

"Fixed deposit investors should consider both the interest rate and the tenure before investing, because the highest rate may be available only for a specific maturity period," said Saurabh Jain, Co-founder & CEO, Stable Money.

"The fixed deposit landscape continues to remain competitive as banks fine-tune their deposit rates across select tenures in response to evolving liquidity conditions and interest rate expectations," Jain said.

He added that the continued availability of higher rates at small finance banks highlights the range of FD opportunities available across institutions and tenures.

Fixed deposits remain popular because they offer predictable returns and capital preservation, but the choice of bank is an important part of the decision.

Is your FD safe in a small finance bank?

Small finance banks are covered by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), subject to the applicable rules. DICGC's current insurance limit is ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank, including principal and accrued interest, for deposits held in the same capacity and same right.

The ₹5 lakh limit applies across deposits held at different branches of the same bank; opening several FDs at different branches does not increase the insurance cover. Deposits held at different banks, however, are insured separately.

This is an important consideration when investors are tempted by higher rates from smaller institutions.

Jain recommends diversification rather than concentrating a large amount with one institution.

"Investors can consider diversifying their deposits across multiple institutions and tenures while staying within the ₹5 lakh DICGC insurance coverage limit per bank," he said.

How much difference does a higher rate make?

Consider an investor putting ₹10 lakh into a three-year FD.

At 6.50%, the simple annual interest calculation would be around ₹65,000 a year before tax. At 8%, it would be around ₹80,000 a year.

The difference is ₹15,000 a year, or roughly ₹45,000 over three years before accounting for compounding and tax.

The actual maturity amount will depend on the bank's interest payout and compounding structure, as well as whether the investor chooses cumulative or non-cumulative interest.

This is why a seemingly small difference of 1-1.5 percentage points can become meaningful over longer periods and larger deposits.

However, investors should also remember that FD interest is taxable according to the individual's applicable tax rules. The post-tax return, rather than the headline interest rate, is what ultimately matters.

Don't automatically lock in for the longest tenure

Another common mistake is assuming that a longer FD automatically offers the best return.

The data shows that several banks offer their highest rates for specific shorter or medium-term periods.

For example, Suryoday's highest general-citizen rate of 8.10% is for 30 months, while Utkarsh offers 8.10% for 666 days.

Bandhan Bank's 7.45% rate is for two years, while RBL Bank's 7.20% is for three years.

In some cases, the five-year rate is lower than the rate available for two or three years.

This means investors should consider the yield, tenure and reinvestment risk together.

If interest rates rise later, someone who has locked a large amount into a long-term FD may not be able to take advantage of higher rates until maturity, unless they prematurely break the deposit and accept the applicable penalty or rate adjustment.

What should FD investors do now?

Small finance banks are offering some of the highest rates, with general-citizen rates reaching 8.10% and senior-citizen rates reaching 8.50% in the comparison.

Large public sector banks are offering lower headline rates, but may appeal to investors who prioritise familiarity and want to keep their deposits within institutions they already use.

Private banks occupy the middle ground, with several offering rates above 7% for selected tenures.

The right approach, therefore, is not simply to chase the highest rate.

As Jain puts it, "A well-planned allocation can help investors make the most of prevailing rates while maintaining the stability associated with fixed-income investments."

For investors with substantial FD portfolios, spreading deposits across banks and staggering maturity dates can also reduce concentration and reinvestment risk.