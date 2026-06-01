Why the world's wealthiest still choose Switzerland despite higher taxes

For decades, Switzerland has been synonymous with wealth. From billionaire entrepreneurs and family offices to international investors and business dynasties, the Alpine nation has long been viewed as one of the world's premier destinations for preserving and managing wealth.

But a new analysis suggests that Switzerland's appeal now extends far beyond tax advantages.

According to research by global high-net-worth finance specialist Enness Global, Switzerland's top personal income tax rate is estimated at 39.7%—significantly higher than several emerging low-tax jurisdictions across Europe. Yet demand from wealthy individuals looking to relocate, structure assets, or manage cross-border wealth remains remarkably resilient.

Countries such as Bulgaria and Romania now offer top personal income tax rates of just 10%, while Hungary's rate stands at 15%. Moldova and Georgia also offer substantially lower rates than Switzerland.

Even when compared to more established European economies, Switzerland no longer stands out as an ultra-low tax jurisdiction. The UK currently sits at 45%, Germany at 47.5%, whilst France (55.4%), Spain (54%) and Portugal (53%) all rank notably higher.

However, despite lower-tax alternatives existing elsewhere in Europe, Switzerland continues to be regarded as one of the world’s leading destinations for global wealth.

"This is because tax is only one component of decision making for wealthy individuals and internationally mobile families. Political and economic stability, financial privacy, sophisticated wealth management infrastructure and access to favourable tax treaties all continue to play a significant role," said the report.

Switzerland also remains one of the world’s leading private banking centres, with an established ecosystem of advisers, lenders, wealth managers and legal professionals capable of supporting complex international structures and multi-jurisdictional wealth planning.

"There’s often a misconception that wealthy individuals simply move to whichever jurisdiction offers the lowest tax rate, but in reality the decision-making process is far more sophisticated than that

Switzerland remains attractive not because it is the cheapest option from a tax perspective, but because it offers a complete ecosystem around wealth preservation and international finance. Clients value stability, predictability and access to high-quality professional infrastructure just as much as the tax environment itself," said Islay Robinson, CEO of Enness Global.

When dealing with significant international wealth, particularly across multiple jurisdictions, certainty becomes incredibly important. "Wealthy individuals and families want to know that the legal framework is stable, that the financial system is mature and that they have access to the right expertise to structure and manage their affairs properly," added Robinson.

The Power of Stability

The appeal of Switzerland has historically been built on predictability.

In an era marked by geopolitical tensions, changing tax regimes and economic uncertainty, wealthy individuals are increasingly prioritising jurisdictions where rules are stable and institutions are trusted.

According to Enness Global, engagement from Swiss-based high-net-worth individuals exploring residency and financing solutions increased by 21% year-on-year, while average engagement time rose 15%, suggesting continued interest in Swiss wealth-planning opportunities.

The firm believes this reflects a broader shift in how wealthy individuals evaluate relocation and wealth-structuring decisions.

A Wealth Hub That Continues to Endure

Switzerland remains one of the world's largest private banking centres and a key destination for entrepreneurs, investors, family offices and internationally mobile executives.

Its network of advisers, private banks, legal specialists and lending institutions continues to attract clients seeking sophisticated cross-border wealth solutions.

While lower-tax jurisdictions may appeal to some investors, Switzerland's enduring strength lies in its reputation as a safe harbour for global capital.